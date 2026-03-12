Digit Raises $3M in New Capital, Bringing Total Funding to $6.3 million as Demand Accelerates for a NetSuite Alternative

Digit, raises oversubscribed funding to date to $6.3M. This round was led by Tech Square Ventures, with participation from Barrel Ventures and Service Provider Capital, and continued support from Assembly Ventures, HPA, and Grand Ventures.

Digit, a modern ERP for the AI-era, raises $3M in oversubscribed funding, bringing total funding to date to $6.3M.

Teams are moving away from brittle legacy ERPs that weren't built for operators, seeking purpose-built systems designed specifically for how modern operations actually work.” — Dan Koukol

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digit, the AI-native operating system for manufacturers and distributors, today announced raising $3 million in oversubscribed funding, bringing total funding to $6.3 million. The round was led by Tech Square Ventures, with participation from Barrel Ventures and Service Provider Capital, and continued support from Assembly Ventures, HPA, and Grand Ventures.This funding comes at a pivotal moment for the manufacturing operations market. Teams are moving away from brittle legacy ERPs that weren't built for operators, seeking purpose-built systems designed specifically for how modern operations actually work. For the first time in decades, the market is wide open for systems of progress built for the AI era.Digit entered 2026 with its strongest quarter in company history. This shift is playing out in real time, from growing manufacturers leaving spreadsheets behind to mid-market companies actively migrating from NetSuite. Teams can no longer rely on systems that only store data. They need systems that guide action. One customer that made the switch is Ranger Outdoors:"We needed a system that was intuitive, cost-predictable, and aligned with our growth pace. Digit gives us enterprise-level warehouse capability without the complexity and cost that came with NetSuite." – Bethany McCoy, Vice President of Ranger Outdoors.With momentum from customers like Ranger Outdoors, the capital will be deployed across engineering, product, and go-to-market, accelerating development, expanding platform capabilities, and getting new customers up and running faster."Traditional systems weren’t built for the factory floor. Digit took a different path, starting at the operational core and building a solution manufacturing teams can deploy quickly, trust, and grow into. We’re excited to partner with Digit as operators look for systems that go beyond record-keeping and help unlock margin and throughput across their operations." - Blake Patton, Tech Square Ventures Managing PartnerFor Digit's founding team, this moment is the one they've been building toward."We're at the start of a new era that demands an entirely different technology infrastructure. Most companies know their legacy systems weren't built for this moment, but rebuilding feels out of reach. Digit changes that, redefining passive systems of record to an active system of progress.We're the only AI-native system that lets companies re-platform fast enough to matter, surfacing revenue opportunities and margin gains within weeks instead of months.This round gives us new capital to continue building a category-defining team, accelerate product innovation, and help customers unlock the hidden value that's been sitting inside their businesses for years. While others are still preparing for AI, our customers are already running on the foundation it demands. We've seen firsthand that when companies have the right operating system, growth isn't forced, it's unlocked."For manufacturers ready to leave legacy systems behind, Digit is ready to meet them.About Digit:Digit is the AI-native operating system for physical manufacturing and distribution businesses. Built to replace passive systems of record with active systems of progress, Digit helps operations teams manage inventory, track production, and surface revenue and margin opportunities within weeks of onboarding. Fast, intuitive, and built for the AI era, Digit is the system modern manufacturers choose when they're ready to stop storing data and start acting on it. Learn more at digit-software.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.