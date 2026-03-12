Vegas Chamber to Host Ribbon Cutting for LasVegasSEO.ai Launch of VegasCitations.com

Vegas Citations Invitation Flyer

Celebrate the launch of VegasCitations.com, connect with local business owners, and enter to win an Ultimate Citations Package worth $2,997.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LasVegasSEO.ai, a proud member of the Vegas Chamber, is excited to announce its official ribbon cutting and the launch of VegasCitations.com, a new service created to help Las Vegas businesses improve their online visibility through citation building, local SEO, and AI-focused search optimization.The event will take place on Thursday, March 19, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at FilAm Central, 3700 S. Maryland Ave., Suite 525D, Las Vegas, NV 89169.Hosted through the Vegas Chamber’s ribbon-cutting program for new members, the event will celebrate the official launch of VegasCitations.com as a service offered by LasVegasSEO.ai. Guests will enjoy the ribbon cutting, networking, light refreshments, and the opportunity to learn more about how VegasCitations.com helps local businesses build stronger online authority through verified directory listings and citation mentions of their business name resulting in being found in both Google searches and AI/ChatGPT searches.A special highlight of the event is the chance to WIN the Ultimate Citations Package, valued at $2,997. The package includes 20+ premium directory listings, 300 news site placements, 20 social shares per month, and a dedicated citation audit and optimization.In addition, every business owner who attends will be invited to be featured in the LasVegasSpotlights.com directory.Those interested in attending can RSVP here: https://vegascitations.com/ribbon-cutting-rsvp “Las Vegas businesses need a strong digital foundation to get found online,” said Jocelyn Bett of LasVegasSEO.ai. “We are excited to celebrate this launch with the Vegas Chamber and local business owners who want stronger visibility in search, maps, and AI-driven platforms.”About LasVegasSEO.aiLasVegasSEO.ai is a Las Vegas-based digital marketing company specializing in SEO, AI visibility, citation development, search everywhere optimization, and search-driven growth strategies for local businesses.About VegasCitations.comVegasCitations.com is a service launched by LasVegasSEO.ai to help Las Vegas businesses improve AI overview, AI recommendations, local search visibility, strengthen citation signals, and build online authority, resulting in more business revenue for the owners.

