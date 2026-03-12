Amend Treatment Announces New Ownership, Marking a New Chapter in Comprehensive Mental Health Care

Amend Treatment Logo

MALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amend Treatment , a premier residential mental health treatment center in Malibu, has officially transitioned to new ownership, ushering in an exciting new chapter for the organization while reaffirming its longstanding commitment to clinical excellence, personalized care, and long-term healing.Under new leadership, Amend Treatment will continue to provide high-quality, individualized mental health treatment in a private and supportive setting. The transition represents a strategic investment in expanding clinical programming, enhancing operational infrastructure, and strengthening the center’s ability to serve individuals seeking comprehensive psychiatric and therapeutic care.The new ownership group brings extensive experience in behavioral healthcare operations, clinical development, and patient-centered program design. Planned enhancements include continued investment in evidence-based treatment modalities, psychiatric services, trauma-informed care, and integrated therapeutic programming tailored to each resident’s needs.Importantly, the transition will not disrupt current patient care. Existing staff, leadership, and clinical teams will remain focused on delivering seamless support to residents and their families throughout the ownership change.Amend Treatment specializes in treating complex mental health conditions, including mood disorders, anxiety disorders, trauma-related conditions, and co-occurring challenges. The program is known for its individualized treatment plans, low staff-to-client ratios, and comprehensive psychiatric support within a serene residential environment.This new phase positions Amend Treatment for sustainable growth while maintaining its core mission: to provide transformative mental health care that fosters stability, resilience, and long-term well-being.

