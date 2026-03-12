Alejandro Hernandez

Alejandro Hernandez III Joins SCCE and Completes ABA Compliance Course on IOLTA Trust Accounts

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alejandro Hernandez III , Managing Director of ARH Global Advisors LLC and a former New York trial lawyer, has joined the Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE) and recently completed the American Bar Association continuing legal education program “IOLTA in the Real World: Advanced Trust Account Conundrums.”The ABA program addressed practical and regulatory issues related to attorney trust account administration, fiduciary duties, and the compliance obligations governing the safeguarding of client funds. Proper management of IOLTA trust accounts remains one of the most critical ethical responsibilities in the legal profession and is closely governed by professional conduct rules applicable to attorneys.“Continued education in fiduciary compliance and client fund protection is essential to maintaining public confidence in legal and advisory services,” Hernandez said.Through ARH Global Advisors, Hernandez works with companies, advisory firms, and investment groups on governance structures, regulatory compliance, and strategic advisory matters, including work involving regulated industries and cross-border investment activities.The Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE) is an international professional association dedicated to improving the effectiveness of corporate ethics and compliance programs through education, research, and professional development resources for compliance officers, attorneys, regulators, and governance professionals.About Alejandro Hernandez IIIAlejandro Hernandez III is the Managing Director of ARH Global Advisors LLC and a former New York trial lawyer. His professional work focuses on governance advisory, fiduciary matters, regulatory compliance, and strategic advisory services for corporations, advisory firms, and investors.About ARH Global Advisors LLCARH Global Advisors LLC is an independent advisory firm providing strategic consulting , regulatory advisory, compliance advisory, and capital markets insight to corporations, advisory firms, investors, and international business groups. The firm maintains offices in Los Angeles and New York.

