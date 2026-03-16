Spotter Global & IndustrialEnet Announce Joint Webinar: 'Closing Critical Infrastructure Perimeter Security Gaps'

Webinar Annoucement: Closing Critical Infrastructure Perimeter Security Gaps In the Air and On the Ground IndustrialEnet Logo Spotter Global Logo

The webinar on March 18th will thoroughly review the CUAS & ground intruder threat to CI faculties, detection solutions, and mitigation options.

We are pleased to be working with industrialENET to address critical security gaps using our new Compact Holographic 3D radar and integrated technologies to protect the perimeter in every dimension.” — Logan Harris, Spotter Global CEO & Founder

OREM, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As worldwide critical infrastructure facilities are increasingly faced with both ground threats and UAS incursions, the need for perimeter security systems with real-time, integrated, multi-domain awareness is growing. To support this need, Spotter Global and industrialEnet have announced a joint webinar to inform security professionals of the multi-domain surveillance capabilities modern security systems can achieve, especially when incorporating compact radar surveillance. This registrants-only webinar will be presented on March 18th at 10:00 a.m. MST and will consist of a presentation, demonstration, and live Q&A hosted by Logan Harris, CEO and Founder of Spotter Global and Kevin Speed, Chief Solutions Architect for Utilities at industrialEnet.This webinar comes on the heels of a spike in small UAS warfare in Iran near the Hormuz Straight and on the back of steadily growing trend of UAS use by criminals and terrorist organizations around the world. Small FPV drones, including unjammable fiber-optic drones, are appearing with greater and greater frequency in areas of armed conflict, frequently targeting critical infrastructure and other vital assets. Many world governments, militaries, and critical infrastructure companies are concerned about these trends and the threat they pose to local, national, and international security.Efforts are being made to close the simultaneous air- and land-based security gaps around critical infrastructure facilities. But even as many nations update their policies, budgets, and training, many detection, mitigation, and technology integration gaps persist.The webinar will include:- A review of the greatest security threats to critical infrastructure, including active shooters and CUAS threats- A review of beyond-the-fence early detection technologies from Spotter Global for ground and airspace awareness- The integration of radar-based systems with cameras, warning systems, video management systems, and automated deterrence measures- The integration of Active Shooter Detection and Mitigation technologies with radar-based perimeter security systems- The scalability of radar-based solutions and enterprise-level awareness through IMC 2.0"We are pleased to be working with industrialENET to address critical security gaps using our new Compact Holographic 3D radar and integrated technologies to protect the perimeter in every dimension,” says Logan Harris, Spotter Global CEO and Founder.About Spotter GlobalSpotter Global specializes in providing low SWaP (size, weight, and power) perimeter security solutions to militaries and critical infrastructure sites worldwide. Surveillance One provides best-in-class security integration and software services to a wide variety of critical infrastructure verticals, including airports, energy, water treatment, data centers, and commercial locations.About industrialEnetIndustrialEnet is a leading provider of engineered networking, security, and transportation technology solutions for critical infrastructure and industrial environments. For nearly 30 years, iEnet has helped organizations strengthen connectivity, enhance situational awareness, and modernize field operations through reliable, interoperable systems designed to perform in real-world conditions.Serving utilities, oil and gas, intelligent transportation systems (ITS), public safety, and industrial facilities, iEnet combines engineering-led design, proof-of-concept validation, and hands-on integration to ensure complex, multi-vendor technologies work together seamlessly. The company’s offerings span industrial networking, security and surveillance integration, remote monitoring, rugged field infrastructure, and specialized detection programs.Learn more at industrialenet.com

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