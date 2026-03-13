VGS Portfolio Supercharges Viking SupplyNet’s Unique, Vertically Integrated Model with Premium Piping Connections

Viking SupplyNet expands its portfolio with VGS, a premium lineup of piping connections designed to streamline installation and expand contractor access.

VGS strengthens our ability to deliver a complete fire protection ecosystem through a single, strong, integrated network.” — Jeremy Morton, CEO

CALEDONIA, MI, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following more than 18 months of strategic planning and development, Viking recently announced the launch of VGS, a new offering available exclusively through the Viking SupplyNet distribution network. The long-awaited introduction of the market’s newest premium offering of piping system connection products significantly expands the solutions available through the organization's vertically integrated network and reflects a long-term strategy to advance fire protection installation and project delivery.VGS delivers a superior piping connections lineup through the growing Viking SupplyNet network, where fire protection is the only focus. Backed by Viking experts, world-class training, convenience, and more than 100 years of innovation, VGS provides “Trust in Every Connection.”The VGS lineup includes grooved couplings, grooved fittings, and ductile iron threaded fittings designed specifically for fire sprinkler systems. The offering features industry-standard dimensions with UL Listings and FM Approvals across a wide range of configurations and sizes.“VGS is the result of long-term investment in our network and the strategic cultivation of partnerships that support it,” said Jeremy Morton, CEO of Viking Group, Inc. “As Viking continues to grow, expanding the solutions we provide to contractors is a natural step. VGS strengthens our ability to deliver a complete fire protection ecosystem through a single, strong, integrated network .”The launch further strengthens Viking’s vertically integrated approach to fire protection, with a clear focus on labor savings, premium quality, and installation efficiency. From product design and manufacturing to fabrication, distribution, training, and digital tools, Viking supports contractors throughout the entire project — and product — lifecycle. With VGS now part of that ecosystem, customers gain greater control over project timelines while reducing dependence on third-party sourcing during a period of ongoing market volatility.“For our customers, it’s about access, efficiency, and confidence in the process,” said Mike Bosma, President of Viking SupplyNet. “VGS expands what contractors can source through our network while reinforcing the strength of Viking SupplyNet’s fabrication, distribution, and service capabilities.”For more than a century, Viking has focused exclusively on fire protection, building a global reputation for innovation, technical expertise, and solutions designed to protect lives and property. Through this integrated network of fire protection manufacturing, distribution, fabrication, and a suite of cutting-edge digital tools and product offerings, customers have everything they need to complete their jobs accurately and on time.The addition of VGS continues the century-old Viking legacy by expanding the solutions available to fire protection professionals while strengthening the industry’s most comprehensive vertically integrated fire protection network. To learn more about VGS, visit vgsfire.com or contact your local Viking SupplyNet representative for more details.Viking is a global leader in the manufacture and distribution of innovative fire protection and life safety systems. For more than 100 years the company’s products and services have protected lives and property worldwide from the devastating effects of fire. For more information on Viking’s complete line of fire protection products and services, please visit www.vikinggroupinc.com

We don't offer fire protection. We define it.

