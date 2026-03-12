Arizona’s First Logo-Free Black License Plate Launching March 26

A new all-black specialty license plate benefiting Saguaros Children's Charities will be available in Arizona starting March 26.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scottsdale, Ariz. (March 12, 2026) – The Saguaros philanthropic membership club has announced a new all-black specialty license plate, 4AZ Kids, the first Arizona plate with a fully black design and no logo, available at the Arizona Motor Vehicles Department (AZMVD) starting March 26. The plate features a black face with white letters and numbers. The cost for each specialty plate is $25, and an additional $25 for personalization with up to 7 digits for cars and 5 digits for motorcycles. Seventeen dollars from the sale of each 4AZ Kids plate goes directly to Saguaro Children’s Charities, a foundation that has granted millions of dollars to Arizona children’s charities. Learn more at https://blackplateaz.com/ Saguaros member Clayton Wolfe, who championed the initiative, explained the rationale behind the all-black design. “Our mission is simple,” said Wolfe. “Raise as much as possible to support children’s charities in Arizona. We believe the clearest path to accomplish this is to give the people what they want by setting aside our brand and offering a completely logo-free black plate.”The Saguaros announced the new license plate on their Instagram account @thesaguaros on March 10, and the reaction was immediate, generating more than 14,000 shares, 8,500 likes, and 330 comments.With the introduction of the 4AZ Kids license plate, Arizona becomes the tenth state to offer a “blackout” style plate. Most of these plates have been introduced in the past five years, indicating a trend toward the minimalist design. Iowa’s blackout plate, introduced in 2019, quickly became the state’s most popular specialty plate, with more than 713,000 sold as of January, 2026.Wolfe says if the 4AZ Kids plate sees a response like the Iowa blackout specialty plate, the fundraising potential for The Saguaros Children’s Charities is massive, noting that each purchase supports not just one charity, but dozens of established nonprofits helping children around the state.In 2025, The Saguaros granted $750,000 to 29 children’s charities including Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels, AZ Foster Alliance, AZ Leos, Care Fund, Children’s Cancer Network, Crowns of Courage, Desert Voices, Foundation For Blind Children, Junior Achievement, Miracle League of Arizona, New Pathways for Youth, New Way Academy, Ryan House, SARRC, Saving Amy, Southwest PGA Foundation, Ability 360, Boys Hope Girls Hope of Arizona, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale, Phoenix Children's Hospital, Health World Education Horsense, ICAN, Banner Health, AZ Cancer Foundation for Children, Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation, National Kidney Foundation of Arizona, Future For Kids, Make A Wish, and Speak Up Stand Up Save A Life.About the SaguarosFounded in 1987, the Saguaros are a philanthropic and social club of young professionals under 40, dedicated to supporting children’s charities across Arizona. Through signature events like NiteFlite and the Olympiad, the group has raised millions for local nonprofits, while volunteering alongside the children they serve. All proceeds benefit the Saguaros Children’s Charities foundation. The Saguaros is a Qualifying Charitable Entity, and for 2025, Arizona residents can donate to an eligible 501(c)(3) up to $495 as an individual, or up to $987 for couples filing jointly, and receive an Arizona state tax credit.

