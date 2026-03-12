Fuzzy Friends Foundation Announces Completion of Construction, Awaits Final Use Permits to Begin Operations

CHERRY VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Fuzzy Friends Foundation , a newly established no-kill nonprofit rescue in Cherry Valley dedicated to large-breed dogs, is proud to announce that construction of its new facility has been officially completed. The organization is now anxiously awaiting final use permits from the county before opening its doors to the community.Founded with the belief that every dog deserves a good home, Fuzzy Friends is committed to providing compassionate care, responsible rehoming, and community-based support for dogs and the people who love them.Focusing primarily on large-breed dogs, often the most overlooked in traditional shelters, Fuzzy Friends Foundation will offer rescue services, spay and neuter coordination, medical care, temporary housing, and adoption support. The organization also places a strong emphasis on education and community involvement, helping ensure successful, long-term placements for every dog in its care.What sets Fuzzy Friends apart is its judgment-free dog drop-off program, designed to support owners facing housing instability, financial hardship, or life transitions. Rather than turning dogs away, the Foundation provides a compassionate alternative that prioritizes the well-being of both pets and people.“Our mission is simple,” said Fuzzy Friends Foundation. “We exist to care for large-breed dogs with dignity and to find them forever homes where they are truly valued. At the same time, we are committed to supporting members of our community who are navigating difficult circumstances by providing compassionate, judgment-free solutions.”In addition to rescue and adoption services, Fuzzy Friends will rely on volunteers and community partners to assist with kennel care, dog enrichment, grooming, adoption events, transportation, and outreach. The organization welcomes volunteers of all experience levels and encourages local residents to get involved.Donations, both monetary and in-kind, play a critical role in sustaining operations. Contributions help fund medical treatments, food, equipment, transportation, and ongoing care for dogs in the program. One-time and recurring donations are available, allowing supporters to make an impact in a way that fits their capacity.As Fuzzy Friends Foundation prepares to receive final approval, the organization invites the community to join in building a future where no large-breed dog is left behind.For more information about adoption opportunities, volunteering, or donations, please visit https://fuzzy-friends.org/ or follow Fuzzy Friends Foundation on social media.

