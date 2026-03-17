The Maples Fort Worth Announces In-Network Agreements with UnitedHealthcare and Blue Cross Blue Shield, Expanding Access

The Maples Fort Worth Team

The Maples Fort Worth Announces In-Network Agreements with UnitedHealthcare & Blue Cross Blue Shield, Expanding Access to Residential Eating Disorder Treatment

The addition of UnitedHealthcare and Blue Cross Blue Shield as in-network partners helps make specialized eating disorder treatment more accessible to families who need it.” — Tanya Stuart, LCSW-BACS, LAC, CCS, Co-Owner of The Maples.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Maples Fort Worth, a residential treatment program specializing in eating disorder care for adolescent girls, announced today that it has secured new in-network agreements with two major health insurers. The program is in-network with UnitedHealthcare effective March 6 and in-network with Blue Cross Blue Shield effective March 15.With the addition of these agreements, The Maples Fort Worth will be in-network with insurers covering approximately 97% of commercially insured lives, including Cigna, Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and UnitedHealthcare. This milestone significantly expands access to residential eating disorder treatment for families across Texas and surrounding regions by reducing financial barriers and increasing the number of patients who can utilize insurance coverage for care.The new agreements also reflect payer recognition of The Maples Fort Worth’s clinical model and alignment with established medical necessity criteria and national standards for eating disorder treatment. For referring providers and healthcare systems, the expanded network status further strengthens The Maples Fort Worth as a reliable placement option for patients requiring residential care. “The addition of UnitedHealthcare and Blue Cross Blue Shield as in-network partners helps make specialized eating disorder treatment more accessible to families who need it,” said Tanya Stuart, LCSW-BACS, LAC, CCS, Co-Owner of The Maples. “Being contracted with insurers representing approximately 97% of commercially insured lives is an important step toward ensuring more families can access the level of care their child may require.”The Maples Fort Worth is a Joint Commission accredited residential program designed specifically for adolescent girls experiencing eating disorders and related mental health conditions. The program operates under a clinician-led model with fully licensed staff, emphasizing direct physician and therapist involvement in treatment.The Maples Fort Worth also serves adolescents with higher-acuity presentations and complex co-occurring mental health conditions, offering integrated treatment that addresses both eating disorders and underlying psychological challenges. Care is delivered through a comprehensive therapeutic approach that combines medical oversight, psychiatric care, nutrition therapy, and evidence-based psychotherapy.A central component of the program is its family-first treatment model, which actively involves parents and caregivers throughout the treatment process. Families participate in structured programming, education, and therapeutic engagement to support long-term recovery after discharge.With the addition of UnitedHealthcare and Blue Cross Blue Shield to its network, The Maples continues to expand its ability to serve clinicians, hospitals, and families seeking specialized residential treatment for adolescents struggling with eating disorders.For admissions information or referral inquiries, visit https://themaplesbr.com/ or call 225.398.8330.

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