Prana Maya Island Resort is the First Resort in Belize Chosen to Join Prestigious Relais & Chateaux Association

Prana Maya Island Resort Inn and Villas overlooking Caribbean Sea Inn at Prana Maya Island Resort glows in golden Belizean sunset Prana Maya proudly announces Relais & Chateaux selection

Luxury Oceanfront Resort is Among Only Nine Properties Globally Welcomed into Membership in 2026

Being welcomed into the Relais & Châteaux family is a true honor. This esteemed membership affirms our deep commitment to thoughtful hospitality and meaningful connections with guests and community.” — Steve Hall, Owner

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prana Maya Island Resort , situated on secluded Placencia Caye just off the southeastern coast of Belize, is a new member of Relais & Châteaux, the acclaimed global collection of 580 hotels and restaurants operated by independent owners, announced Steve Hall, owner of the oceanfront retreat. The resort opened in 2025 and is the first property in Belize chosen for membership in Relais & Châteaux.“Being welcomed into the Relais & Châteaux family is a true honor for all of us at Prana Maya Island Resort. This esteemed membership affirms our deep commitment to thoughtful hospitality, authentic sense of place, and meaningful connections with our guests and community,” said Mr. Hall. “We are profoundly grateful to Relais & Châteaux for recognizing our vision and values, and we look forward to contributing to a global collection that celebrates character, craftsmanship, and the art of living well.”Accommodations include seven three- and four-bedroom Villas with plunge pools and expansive terraces, and 10 suites with spacious balconies at the Inn. All accommodations are oceanfront with panoramic views of sea and sky, and are appointed with bespoke artwork, handsome furnishings and a palette of soft colors and plush textures reflecting the ambiance of the lush tropical setting.Therapies inspired by Maya culture and traditions are presented at the Spa at Prana Maya which spans treatment rooms, a couples massage room, a sound lounge experience, open-air relaxation seating and space for yoga practice.Farm- and sea-to-table cuisine is served daily at The Grill at Prana Maya overlooking the infinity pool and Caribbean Sea. Favorite cocktails and new creations made with fresh ingredients are found at The Cocktail and Ice Bar.Nestled between the Caribbean Sea and Placencia Lagoon, The Island Club is headquarters for water sports, recreation and beach games. Kayaks, paddleboards, water bikes, fishing and snorkeling equipment are available as well as a palapa-shaded pickleball court created by Belizean craftsmen. Casual light fare and beverages may be enjoyed from the palapa-covered bar and tables or umbrella-shaded beach seating.Excursions and eco-adventures to explore the natural beauty, cultural treasures and indigenous foods of Belize may be arranged by the resort’s concierge. The mainland is only five minutes away aboard the resort’s piloted boats, available throughout the day for complimentary five-minute transportation to the colorful boutiques, locally owned cafes and cantinas of Placencia Village.About Relais & ChâteauxEstablished in 1954, the Relais & Châteaux Association unites an exceptional collection of 580 hotels and restaurants throughout the world, operated by independent owners. Embodied by men and women– most often families– they are deeply committed to sharing their local culture as well as their passion for what is good and beautiful. www.relaischateaux.com About Prana Maya Island ResortLocated on Placencia Caye, a secluded island less than five minutes from the Placencia peninsula in southeastern Belize, Prana Maya is an intimate retreat and a portal to the iconic adventures of Belize. Complementing the resort’s refined décor, works by Belizean artisans, hand-carved doors of indigenous wood, and artistic elements whisper an homage to the Maya culture. The oceanfront Inn and Villas offer sweeping views of sea and sky. The Grill features Belizean-influenced cuisine, sustainably sourced from land and sea; The Cocktail and Ice Bar presents inventive cocktails. The Spa at Prana Maya is home to therapies for mind, body and spirit, and yoga. Headquarters for water sports and pickleball, The Island Club is also the scene for afternoon beverages and light fare. Belize is Central America’s only English-language-speaking country and accepts U.S. currency. Direct flights arrive from major airports in the U.S. and Canada with international connections via gateway airports. Visit www.pranamayaresort.com or call 888-487-2011 and connect on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

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