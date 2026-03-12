Abdulkadir Kure University (AKUM) and The Ninth Edge Deploy First Sovereign Air-Gapped AI Lab

Key stakeholders: AKUM and The Ninth Edge

Successful deployment of a sovereign, air-gapped Artificial Intelligence (AI) research laboratory to Bridge the Industry-Education Gap

MINNA, NIGER, NIGERIA, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abdulkadir Kure University (AKUM) is proud to announce the successful deployment of the first sovereign, air-gapped Artificial Intelligence (AI) research laboratory. Developed in strategic partnership with The Ninth Edge, this cutting-edge facility marks a major milestone for the Nigerian academic landscape, positioning AKUM at the forefront of the global AI revolution.As industries worldwide undergo rapid transformation driven by AI, the need for specialized, secure, and localized expertise has never been more critical. By establishing this lab, AKUM has created a dedicated environment that bridges the gap between traditional higher education and the high-tech requirements of modern industry.A New Era of Sovereign AI for NigeriaThe deployment centers on the principle of Sovereign AI; the ability of a nation and its institutions to develop and manage artificial intelligence within their own borders, using their own data and infrastructure. By utilizing an air-gapped system, AKUM ensures that sensitive research, intellectual property, and national data remain entirely offline and protected from external vulnerabilities."The successful deployment of this laboratory is a testament to AKUM's vision of becoming a global center for excellence," said Professor Mohammed Aliyu Paiko, the Vice-Chancellor of Abdulkadir Kure University. "By hosting a sovereign air-gapped AI lab, we are providing our scholars and students with a secure forge to develop solutions that address Nigeria’s unique challenges. This is not just an investment in technology; it is an investment in our national digital independence."Bridging the Industry-Academia GapThe lab is designed to function as a high-performance incubator where students transition from theory to industrial application. In an era where AI competency is the new global currency, this facility provides hands-on experience in managing complex, localized AI environments - skills that are in high demand across the cybersecurity, financial, and governmental sectors."We are honored to have partnered with AKUM to bring this vision to life," said Oluwatayo Winkunle, a director at The Ninth Edge. "By moving beyond cloud-dependency, AKUM is setting the standard for how African universities can cultivate elite technical talent. This partnership ensures that the next generation of Nigerian innovators is not just using AI, but mastering the underlying infrastructure that will define the future of global industry."Unlocking Local OpportunityThe presence of this lab creates an unprecedented opportunity for Nigeria to lead the continent in AI ethics, governance, and model development. It allows for the creation of AI tools that understand local nuances, languages, and socio-economic realities without relying on foreign-hosted platforms.About Abdulkadir Kure University (AKUM)Located in Minna, Niger State, Abdulkadir Kure University is a premier Nigerian institution dedicated to fostering innovation, technical mastery, and academic research. AKUM is committed to producing graduates who are equipped to lead in a technology-driven world.About The Ninth EdgeThe Ninth Edge is a strategic alliance between Techlytics and Zer089, dedicated to building institutional AI capacity for higher education and research. Through a model centered on data sovereignty, modular deployment, and faculty-first design, The Ninth Edge delivers turnkey, production-grade AI infrastructure that institutions can manage and scale independently. By providing secure, air-gapped research laboratories alongside curriculum integration and faculty enablement, The Ninth Edge empowers universities to maintain full academic autonomy while preparing students and researchers for the global AI economy.

