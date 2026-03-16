The Pinnacle Kigali featured in Time's Annual List of the World's Greatest Places

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We are looking to enhance the Rwandan gorilla trek with an experience in Kigali that marries history and culture and gives travelers a broader perspective of Rwanda” — Sheila Kyariisima, The Pinnacle Kigali Founder

KIGALI, KIGALI PROVINCE, RWANDA, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pinnacle Kigali has been featured in TIME’s annual list of the World’s Greatest Places. Recognizing 100 extraordinary destinations to visit and stay, the list honors The Pinnacle Kigali as one of the most essential travel experiences of 2026. The nine-room ultra luxury hotel officially opened to the international market in January, introducing a new era of hospitality to Rwanda. Independently owned by entrepreneur Sheila Kyariisima, who draws on her dual Ugandan and Rwandan heritage, The Pinnacle offers the elegance of modern design with authentic African hospitality.To compile this list, TIME accepted nominations of places—including hotels, cruises, restaurants, attractions, museums, parks, and more—from its international network of correspondents and contributors, as well as via an application process, with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences.While Rwanda is globally renowned for its famed gorilla trekking, The Pinnacle Kigali is positioned as an elevated pause for discerning travelers. It offers a rejuvenating break before or after wilderness expeditions, inviting guests to immerse themselves in the vibrant, often overlooked urban culture of Kigali. With beautiful designer boutiques, the newly opened contemporary art museum GICA, the various markets like Kimironko and historical sites like the Kigali Genocide Memorial, there is a lot for travelers to see and explore before heading out to the parks. To ensure seamless travel for guests, the hotel provides dedicated concierge services for airport transfers and city excursions.“The Pinnacle Kigali is honored to be featured in Time World’s Greatest Places. We are looking to enhance the Rwandan gorilla trek with an experience in Kigali that marries history and culture and gives travelers a broader perspective of Rwanda,” shares Founder Sheila Kyariisima.The Pinnacle features an extensive collection of amenities for recovery and recreation. Guests can prioritize wellness at the full-service spa, saltwater infinity pool, or fitness facility, or indulge in entertainment within the 21-seat Dolby Atmos private cinema, four-lane bowling alley, a game lounge, and a curated library. The hotel also offers a rooftop bar with breathtaking views of the city’s skyline and four restaurants serving Afro-Asian fusion, pan-European and Mediterranean inspired menus alongside teppanyaki cuisine.Home to the Pinnacle Private Members Lounge, the property also serves as a social and business hub for local and international members. This club brings together entrepreneurs, creatives, and cultural leaders, offering members exclusive access to premium amenities and programming.Writer Vanita Salisbury said:“Each of the nine guestrooms tears a page from Kyarisiima’s story: the “Lavish Lair,” for instance, nods to sleek New York City, where she met her partner. Amenities—among them a saltwater infinity pool, spa, padel courts, a four-lane bowling alley, and a Dolby Atmos cinema—elevate the hotel from simple stopover to destination retreat. The Pinnacle’s arrival mirrors Kigali’s broader evolution, driven by sustainable design and a flourishing creative scene. Nearby, hyperlocal ingredients shine at Kevin Mbundu’s stylish cocktail bar and restaurant Ruä; fashion innovators at Haute Baso are gaining international attention; and tailors at Kimironko Market still produce bespoke kitenge. After hosting cycling's first African UCI Road World Championships last year—and with an international airport set to open by 2028—Kigali is emerging as a city that rewards lingering, not merely a gateway to gorilla trekking. The Pinnacle makes a compelling case to kick off your safari boots and stay awhile.”Read the full feature here: https://time.com/collection/worlds-greatest-places/2026/the-pinnacle-kigali /.See the full list here: ti.me/wgp . For more information on the Pinnacle Kigali in TIME, visit, The Gift of TIME: https://thepinnaclekigali.com/blog About The Pinnacle:The Pinnacle Kigali is a nine-room ultra-luxury boutique retreat perched on Rebero Hill, overlooking Rwanda’s vibrant capital. Following a celebrated soft opening and the launch of its members club, The Pinnacle Kigali will welcome international guests in January 2026, positioning itself as one of East Africa’s most distinctive luxury destinations. The property redefines exclusivity in Kigali with world-class design, panoramic views, and curated experiences for a maximum of just 18 guests. Beyond its infinity pool, private cinema lounge, and four-lane bowling alley, the retreat features a spa and wellness sanctuary, fitness center, and courts for tennis, padel, and basketball. Culinary offerings include a teppanyaki counter and Afro-Asian fusion dining, complemented by a refined selection of international wines. Designed as both a sanctuary and a destination, The Pinnacle Kigali blends modern sophistication with Rwandan warmth, serving as the perfect city hotel pairing for those in Rwanda to experience mountain gorilla trekking or immerse themselves in Kigali’s cultural vibrancy.

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