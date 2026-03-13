Elite Roof and Solar Named Exclusive Charlotte, NC Winner of GAF Master Elite® 3-Star President's Club Award for 2026

Elite Roof and Solar's stable of GAF 3-President's Club Awards 2026 GAF President's Club 3-Star Winner Elite Roof and Solar Elite Roof and Solar

Charlotte's most decorated roofing contractor earns prestigious honor for fourth consecutive year, and is one of only four winners in North Carolina in 2026.

While many roofing companies claim to be the best, Elite Roof and Solar backs it up with the highest levels of proven recognition from GAF, North America's leading roofing manufacturer.” — Mick Koster, President, Elite Roof and Solar.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHARLOTTE, NC, March 13, 2026 — Elite Roof and Solar , the Carolina’s premier roofing company, announced today that it has been recognized as a 2026 GAF 3-Star President's Club Award winner for the unprecedented fourth consecutive year. Each year, GAF, a Standard Industries company and North America’s largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, presents its top-tier Master Elite contractors who demonstrate a commitment to high-quality service and industry leadership, with the highest honor available, the GAF 3-Star President’s Club Award. This annual recognition celebrates contractors that showcase exemplary efforts in high-quality service and leadership in the roofing industry across the country. In 2026, only 121 contractors earned the 3-Star President’s Club Award in the entire US with Elite Roof and Solar joining this exclusive club for the 4th consecutive year.Elite Roof and Solar holds the distinction of being the only 3-Star President's Club member in the Charlotte metro area, once again setting itself apart from every other roofing contractor in the region. This also marks the 10th consecutive year that Elite Roof and Solar has won any level (1-Star, 2-Star, or 3-Star) of GAF’s President’s Club Award.“The GAF Master ElitePresident's Club Award is a badge of honor for contractors who prioritize quality and service above all else, distinguishing themselves among the rest,” says Jim Durkin, Chief Customer Experience Officer. “This award is reserved for the top tier of roofing contractors nationwide, reflecting a deep-seated commitment to maintaining the highest standards for their employees and every customer they serve.”GAF Master ElitePresident's Club Award winners are selected from an elite group of roofing contractors that must first demonstrate proper licensing (in states that require it), maintain insurance, a proven reputation, and a commitment to ongoing professional training. In addition, qualifying contractors must also have met the criteria to earn the designation of a GAF Master Eliteresidential contractor.GAF 3-Star President's Club Award is one of the most prestigious honors in the roofing industry, recognizing only the best-of-the-best Master Elite contractors across the country. Earning the coveted 3-Star designation, the highest tier available, requires exceptional performance in quality, customer satisfaction, and professional excellence. While many contractors strive to reach this level, Elite Roof and Solar has achieved it repeatedly, cementing its reputation as Charlotte and the Carolina’s premier roofing and solar company."We are incredibly proud to receive this recognition from our manufacturing partner, GAF, yet again," said Mick Koster, President, Elite Roof and Solar. "Being recognized among the top 100+ roofing contractors in the country, one of the top 4 in North Carolina, and the only 3-Star President's Club contractor in the Charlotte area is a reflection of our team's relentless commitment to delivering the best possible experience for every customer we serve. While many roofing companies claim to be the best, Elite Roof and Solar backs it up with the highest levels of proven recognition from GAF, North America's leading roofing manufacturer. We firmly believe that these awards are a great signal to prospective customers that Elite Roof and Solar belongs at the top of your consideration set for roofing, solar, and gutter services in Charlotte and across all the other markets we serve in North and South Carolina."As a 2026 3-Star President's Club Award winner, Elite Roof and Solar is one of a select group of contractors authorized to offer the exclusive President's Club Limited Warranty, a warranty tier reserved and unavailable through any other Charlotte-area roofing company. Customers of Elite Roof and Solar can have confidence knowing they are receiving the highest level of protection and workmanship available in the market. For homeowners and businesses, this award is further proof Elite Roof and Solar remains the best roofing company across the Carolinas’ and the clear choice in an otherwise undifferentiated landscape of roofers.Elite Roof and Solar serves customers across the Carolinas with offices in Charlotte, NC, Hickory, NC, Boone, NC, Asheville, NC, Winston-Salem, NC, and from their headquarters in Davidson, NC. Elite Roof and Solar is accredited by the Better Business Bureau, holding an A+ rating, is a GC Licensed Contractor in both North Carolina (#86649) and South Carolina (#124124), and has served over 5,000 customers in the Carolinas with hundreds of 5 star reviews.About Elite Roof and SolarThe Elite Roof & Solar team is driven by a singular purpose – to put a smile on our neighbors’ faces by protecting their families and homes with a safe, beautiful, and innovative roof over their heads. We are the premier roof and solar company in the Carolinas driven to provide superior workmanship, innovative products, award-winning service, and an easy customer buying experience for both residential and commercial customers. We are a veteran owned and operated company with over 5,000+ customers having trusted us for their roofing needs since 2012. For more information, visit www.eliteroofandsolar.com www.instagram.com/elite_roof_and_solar/ , , www.linkedin.com/company/elite-roofing-solar About GAFGAF, a Standard Industries company, is the leading roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America. For more than 135 years, GAF has been trusted to protect what matters most for families, business owners and roofing professionals with its innovative solutions and focus on exceptional service. GAF's leadership extends to its commitment to strengthen its communities and industry through investments in career development, sustainable products, and local community resilience. Learn more at www.GAF.com

