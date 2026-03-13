Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys Focus on California Pedestrian & Slip-and-Fall Safety

Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys: An award-winning law firm with 2,500 Five-Star Reviews and a deep community commitment. Karns & Karns founding partners, Mike Karns and Bill Karns, celebrate their sixth consecutive year (2021-2026) of being recognized by The Best Lawyers in America®.

Family-owned firm deploys specialized investigative team and to combat rising urban safety hazards and negligent property maintenance across California.

"Pedestrian safety in California has reached a crisis point, and the resulting injuries are often life-altering” — Bill Karns

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys, a family-owned legal powerhouse with over $300 million recovered for the injured, has announced a strategic expansion of its California litigation team. This expansion specifically targets the sharp increase in pedestrian accidents and slip-and-fall injuries, providing victims with access to a dedicated investigative division and seasoned trial attorneys.Addressing the California Urban Safety CrisisAs distracted driving and aging infrastructure lead to a record number of pedestrian strikes and premises liability incidents, many victims find themselves ignored by high-volume "settlement mills." Karns & Karns is filling this gap by treating every urban safety claim with the aggressive preparation usually reserved for major highway collisions."Pedestrian safety in California has reached a crisis point, and the resulting injuries are often life-altering," said Bill Karns, founding partner. "We are true trial attorneys, not billboard lawyers. We have the resources to conduct immediate, on-site investigations to secure evidence before it disappears. Whether you were struck in a crosswalk or injured on a poorly maintained property, our goal is to hold the responsible parties fully accountable for the maximum value of your claim."The specialized California Division focuses on:Pedestrian & Crosswalk Accidents: Protecting those injured by distracted or negligent drivers in urban corridors and parking lots.Premises Liability & Slip and Fall: Holding commercial property owners and municipalities accountable for dangerous walkway conditions and preventable hazards.Traumatic Injury Litigation: Expert representation for survivors of brain injuries, spinal damage, and wrongful death resulting from premises negligence.The Karns & Karns No-Fee GuaranteeKarns & Karns believes that every Californian deserves elite legal representation, regardless of their financial situation. The firm operates on a strict No-Fee Guarantee, meaning:Zero Upfront Costs: The firm advances all costs for expert testimony, accident reconstruction, and court filings.No Win, No Fee: Clients pay nothing out of pocket. The firm only receives a fee if a successful financial recovery is made.Total Accountability: Clients work directly with licensed trial attorneys and a dedicated support team from day one.About Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys:Karns & Karns is a family-owned law firm with a national footprint and a reputation for excellence. With over 2,500 five-star reviews and more than $300 million recovered, the firm specializes in a "Trial-First" approach to personal injury, construction law, and institutional abuse cases. Unlike marketing-heavy firms, Karns & Karns handles every case in-house, ensuring that the trial team that starts the case is the one that wins it.Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys(1-800-4THEWIN) 1-800-484-3946

