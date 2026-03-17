Regenerative Orthopedics and Sports Medicine (ROSM) to Lead and Honor at AAOM OTX26

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ROSM co-founders Dr. John Ferrell and Dr. Sean Mulvaney to lead instruction at OTX26, where Dr. Mulvaney will receive the AAOM Lifetime Achievement Award.

ROSM was founded on the principle that the body has an incredible innate ability to heal if given the right environment and precision guidance” — Dr. John Ferrell III

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regenerative Orthopedics and Sports Medicine ( ROSM ), a leading provider of non-surgical orthopedic care, is proud to announce its central role in the upcoming OTX26 Annual Scientific Conference. Representing ROSM’s commitment to medical education and clinical excellence, co-founders Dr. John Ferrell III , M.D., and Dr. Sean Mulvaney, M.D., will serve as featured instructors at the event, held from March 18–21, 2026, in Pensacola Beach, Florida.The OTX26 conference, hosted by the American Academy of Orthopaedic Medicine (AAOM), is the global benchmark for Interventional Regenerative Orthopedic Medicine (IROM). ROSM’s participation highlights the practice’s position at the forefront of the "treatment gap"—the critical space between traditional conservative care and invasive surgical intervention.A Milestone Year for Dr. Sean MulvaneyThis year’s conference marks a historic moment for the ROSM leadership team. Dr. Sean Mulvaney will be officially recognized as the President-Elect of the AAOM, further cementing ROSM's influence on the international stage of regenerative medicine. In addition to his leadership appointment, Dr. Mulvaney will be honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award for his pioneering contributions to the field and his dedication to patient outcomes.“ROSM was founded on the principle that the body has an incredible innate ability to heal if given the right environment and precision guidance,” said Dr. John Ferrell III. “Participating in OTX26 allows us to share the high-level protocols we use daily at ROSM—including our work with Mesenchymal Stem Cell therapies derived from bone marrow—ensuring that evidence-based regenerative care becomes the standard, not the exception.”Leading the Future of OrthopedicsBy sending its leadership to instruct at OTX26, ROSM continues to define the standards for non-surgical sports medicine. Key areas of focus for the practice at this year's conference include:Advanced Orthobiologics: Demonstrating the clinical efficacy of Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) and Mesenchymal Stem Cell applications via Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrate (BMAC) in treating complex musculoskeletal injuries.Precision Diagnostics: Highlighting ROSM’s expertise in high-resolution musculoskeletal ultrasound to ensure diagnostic accuracy and targeted delivery of treatments.Global Education: Contributing to the training of over 300 physicians from around the world to expand access to regenerative therapies.About Regenerative Orthopedics and Sports Medicine (ROSM)ROSM is a premier orthopedic practice dedicated to helping patients reclaim their active lifestyles without the need for surgery. With multiple locations serving the Mid-Atlantic region, ROSM specializes in using the body's own healing cells—including Mesenchymal Stem Cells—to treat chronic pain, sports injuries, and degenerative conditions. By combining cutting-edge technology with a patient-centered approach, ROSM provides the most advanced non-operative solutions available in modern medicine.For more information on ROSM’s services and locations, please visit ROSM.org.

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