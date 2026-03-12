'Booze: A Memoir of Sobriety, Survival, and Self-Discovery' Hits Amazon Best-Selling Charts

Booze A Self-Help Memoir of Sobriety, Survival, & Self-Discovery

Julian Tittershill’s raw and inspiring journey from heavy drinking culture to freedom and clarity resonates with readers worldwide

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Booze : A Memoir of Sobriety, Survival, and Self-Discovery by Julian Tittershill has reached Amazon Best-Seller , marking a significant milestone for the powerful and deeply personal memoir that is connecting with readers around the world.The book chronicles Julian’s 37-year relationship with alcohol — from the highs of rugby club culture and pub nights to the sobering realization that his health, mental clarity, and future were at risk. Honest, humorous, and unfiltered, Booze explores how alcohol became both companion and captor, and how stepping away from it transformed his life.“This book was never meant to preach,” said Julian. “It’s simply my story — the good, the bad, and the moment I realized something had to change. If sharing it helps even one person reconsider their relationship with alcohol, then it’s done its job.”Structured in three parts — Let’s Get Shitfaced (1984–1997), What Goes Up Must Come Down (1997–2021), and Life Beyond (2021–2025) — the memoir provides a candid look at drinking culture across generations, the slow and subtle grip of dependency, and the life-altering power of personal accountability.At age 48, weighing nearly 300 pounds and facing serious health concerns, Julian made the decision to stop drinking. Nearly four years later, he describes himself as “a profoundly different human being” — physically healthier, mentally clearer, and emotionally stronger.Readers have described Booze as “raw,” “relatable,” and “deeply inspiring,” praising its authenticity and refusal to moralize. Its rise on Amazon reflects a broader global conversation around sobriety, wellness, and reclaiming control in midlife and beyond.Booze: A Memoir of Sobriety, Survival, and Self-Discovery is available now in print and digital formats.For more information, visit:About Julian TittershillJulian Tittershill is a writer and speaker whose work centers on resilience, personal responsibility, and life beyond alcohol. His story has been featured in The Telegraph Online and international press, and he has appeared on the One Year No Beer podcast. He lives in the English countryside with his wife, two teenage daughters, and two dogs.Media ContactJulian TittershillWebsite: https://boozeandback.com

Booze by Julian Tittershill (BOOK TRAILER)

