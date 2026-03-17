Experienced Cleaning Entrepreneurs Noah and Shannon Mitchell Launch Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning in Paradise

Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning franchisees Noah and Shannon Mitchell recently launched their new franchise in Paradise, Nevada.

Husband-and-Wife Team Brings Fast-Drying, Eco-Friendly Carpet Cleaning to Paradise, Nevada

Oxi Fresh is built for entrepreneurs who want a proven system, a flexible business model, and the opportunity to build something meaningful in their communities.” — Kris Antolak, Vice President of Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning

PARADISE, NV, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning , one of the nation’s leading eco-friendly carpet cleaning franchises, is proud to announce the launch of Oxi Fresh of Paradise, Nevada , owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Noah and Shannon Mitchell.Serving a territory of roughly 100,000 to 115,000 residents, the new franchise brings Oxi Fresh’s modern, low-moisture carpet cleaning system to homes and businesses across Paradise. For the Mitchells, the launch is the next step in a shared journey built on a commitment to customer service, teamwork, and the desire for greater freedom and control over their future.“We were inspired to become an Oxi Fresh franchise owner because we wanted more freedom and control over our future,” said Noah Mitchell. “Oxi Fresh offered a model where we could follow a clear, repeatable system while still having the independence to grow the business in our own way.”A TEAM BUILT ON SERVICE AND EXPERIENCEBefore launching Oxi Fresh of Paradise, Noah and Shannon Mitchell spent years in customer-focused industries. Noah began working at McDonald’s at age fourteen and stayed for 23 years, eventually becoming a multi-store manager. After moving to Las Vegas in 2016, he became an area manager for a cleaning company and later opened a cleaning business with Shannon in 2022.Shannon brings more than 20 years of retail management experience, including roles with Joann Fabrics, Pier 1, and Bed Bath & Beyond. Together, the Mitchells have spent the last four years running their own cleaning business, giving them hands-on experience with scheduling, customer relationships, and consistent service.WHY OXI FRESH STOOD OUTThe Mitchells spent about six months researching franchise opportunities before choosing Oxi Fresh.“We chose Oxi Fresh because the brand aligns with the kind of business we wanted to build together,” Mitchell said. “The eco-friendly, low-water cleaning system immediately stood out to us—it’s modern, responsible, and something we feel good about bringing into people’s homes.”They were also drawn to Oxi Fresh’s centralized marketing support, technology-driven systems, and proven business model.A MODERN, ECO-FRIENDLY CLEANING OPTION FOR PARADISEOxi Fresh is known nationwide for its low-moisture carpet cleaning system that delivers effective, fast-drying results while using significantly less water than traditional steam cleaning methods. The process is designed to be safe for families, pets, and the environment.The Mitchells will begin with one vehicle and handle services themselves as they learn the business from the ground up. Over time, they plan to add technicians and vehicles while maintaining the quality and consistency they want their customers to associate with the brand. They want the business to both create opportunities for others and become a positive presence in the local community.“Our priority is quality and customer satisfaction,” Mitchell said. “If we take care of our customers and run the system the right way, we know the growth will follow.”LEADERSHIP PERSPECTIVE“Oxi Fresh is built for entrepreneurs who want a proven system, a flexible business model, and the opportunity to build something meaningful in their communities,” said Kris Antolak, Vice President of Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning. “Noah and Shannon bring years of customer service, management, and cleaning experience to this business, and we’re excited to see what they can do with Oxi Fresh in Paradise.”ABOUT OXI FRESH CARPET CLEANINGFounded in 2006, Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning is one of the leading carpet cleaning franchises in the United States, known for its environmentally friendly cleaning solutions, fast-drying service, and commitment to customer satisfaction. With nearly 500 locations across the U.S. and Canada, Oxi Fresh helps homeowners and businesses enjoy cleaner spaces while providing franchising opportunities to hundreds of small business owners throughout North America.

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