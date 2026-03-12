Peter Anadranistakis to Speak at IMN Manufactured Housing Forum on AI's Transformative Impact in Real Estate Investment

OxygenHaus.com CEO addresses how artificial intelligence is reshaping real estate strategy and creating new advantages for investors

OxygenHaus is a housing manufacturing company leveraging AI and advanced technology to engineer the next generation of ADU production.” — Peter Anadranistakis, CEO of OxygenHaus.com

LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peter Anadranistakis, CEO of OxygenHaus.com and Circle Stone Capital and a recognized leader at the intersection of real estate and emerging technology, will take the stage today at the IMN Manufactured Housing Forum at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla in San Diego. His session, "The AI Advantage: How Artificial Intelligence is Revolutionizing Real Estate for Investors," is part of the forum's marquee programming and will offer actionable insight into how AI is actively transforming real estate investment at every level.

His presentation will explore how artificial intelligence is being deployed right now across deal sourcing, underwriting, market analysis, asset management, and portfolio optimization — with real implications for both individual investors and institutional players.

"We are at a genuine inflection point," said Anadranistakis. "AI is no longer a concept on the horizon. It is actively being deployed today to identify undervalued assets faster, predict market movements with greater accuracy, and give investors an informational edge that simply didn't exist five years ago. The investors who embrace these tools now will define the next decade of wealth creation in real estate."

Session highlights include:

- How AI-powered data platforms surface off-market opportunities before they reach traditional channels

- Machine learning models that accelerate underwriting speed and accuracy, reducing investor risk

- Predictive analytics that forecast rent growth, cap rate compression, and neighborhood trajectory

- Automation tools that streamline property management and maximize NOI across portfolios

- The democratization of institutional-grade intelligence for individual and mid-market investors

The IMN Manufactured Housing Forum is one of the most influential real estate investment conferences on the West Coast, bringing together leading owners, operators, developers, and capital partners to address the most pressing opportunities in manufactured housing and real estate investment.

Anadranistakis is known for his forward-thinking approach to integrating technology with real estate strategy. His work spans artificial intelligence, data science, and real estate capital markets, with a focus on helping investors at all scales leverage cutting-edge tools to maximize returns and manage risk with greater precision.

About Circle Stone Capital

Circle Stone Capital is a Tucson, Arizona-based real estate investment and development platform focused on hospitality, housing, and mixed-use projects across the Southwest. The firm raises and deploys private capital into value-add and development opportunities, combining institutional-grade strategy with a people-first investment philosophy.

About OxygenHaus.com

OxygenHaus.com is an emerging housing manufacturing company based in Tucson, Arizona, focused on the factory-based production of Accessory Dwelling Units at scale. Leveraging advanced manufacturing methods and precision engineering, OxygenHaus is developing an integrated platform designed to deliver high-quality, attainable housing faster and more consistently than traditional construction allows.

About the IMN Manufactured Housing Forum

The IMN Manufactured Housing Forum is a premier annual industry event convening senior-level professionals in manufactured housing investment, operations, and finance. The 2026 forum takes place March 12 and 13 at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla, San Diego, California.

Legal Disclaimer:

