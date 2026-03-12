First Session and Wirth Hats Launch Limited-Edition Hat Donating 100% of Proceeds to Therapy

The First Session Hat — a limited-edition collaboration between First Session and Wirth Hats, made in Canada. 100% of proceeds fund counselling through the Wirth Foundation.

Victoria-based therapist marketplace First Session funded all production costs so every dollar from the collaboration goes to the Wirth's counselling fund.

We built First Session to make therapy more accessible. Partnering with Wirth lets us extend that mission beyond our platform to people who might never find us online.” — Rob Pintwala, Co-Founder and CEO of First Session

VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- First Session , Canada's leading video-first therapist discovery platform, and Wirth Hats , a Vancouver-based social impact hat company, have released a limited-edition collaborative hat with 100% of proceeds going to the Wirth Foundation to fund professional counselling sessions for individuals who cannot afford therapy.The First Session Hat is a washed slate cotton dad cap with coral embroidery, made in Canada, and retails for $65 CAD on wirthhats.com. The limited run is expected to sell out.First Session covered all production costs for the collaboration, enabling every dollar from each sale to go directly to the Wirth Foundation's counselling fund. This marks the first time a WIRTH collaboration has donated 100% of proceeds rather than profits alone."We built First Session to make therapy more accessible. Partnering with Wirth lets us extend that mission beyond our platform to people who might never find us online," said Rob Pintwala, Co-Founder and CEO of First Session.Wirth Hats was founded by Ben Miller after losing two close friends to suicide. One of those friends had always dreamed of starting a hat company, and Miller made that dream a reality. To date, the Wirth Foundation has funded over 9,200 therapy sessions for people in need."First Session provides access to good, reliable counsellors that people feel they can trust and connect with. Our counselling fund removes the financial barrier—First Session removes the access barrier. It's a perfect match," said Ben Miller, Founder of WIRTH Hats.First Session operates Canada's largest video-first therapist marketplace, connecting Canadians with vetted therapists through professionally filmed video interviews, personalized search, and managed booking and payments. The platform has matched over 10,000 Canadians with therapists since launching in 2019.The First Session Hat is available now at wirthhats.com.About First Session:First Session is a Canadian therapist discovery marketplace that helps people find the right therapist through authentic video interviews, personalized search tools, and educational content. Founded in 2019 in Toronto, now headquartered in Victoria, BC, First Session has matched over 10,000 Canadians with vetted mental health professionals. Learn more at firstsession.com.About Wirth:Wirth is a Vancouver-based social impact hat company founded by Ben Miller. 100% of profits from every WIRTH hat go to the Wirth Foundation, which funds professional counselling sessions for those who cannot afford therapy. The foundation has sponsored over 9,200 therapy sessions to date. Learn more at wirthhats.com.

