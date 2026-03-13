Glenbrook Lodging Corp Acquires Historic Cliff House at Pikes Peak-Manitou Springs CO

The Cliff House at Pikes Peak was recently acquired by Glenbrook Lodging Corp The bar at The Cliff House shown in a rendering by Glenbrook Lodging Corp Mark Wyant, President, Glenbrook Lodging Corp

Hotelier Mark Wyant Plans Renovation of 54-Room Property in Manitou Springs

The Cliff House at Pikes Peak has a long history in Colorado, and our goal is to preserve that legacy while updating the property for today’s guests.” — Mark Wyant, president, Glenbrook Lodging Corp

MANITOU SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glenbrook Lodging Corp LLC, led by hotel owner Mark Wyant, has acquired the 54-room Cliff House at Pikes Peak in Manitou Springs, Colorado, and plans to undertake a renovation of the historic property.

The Cliff House at Pikes Peak, originally built in the early 1870s, began as a stagecoach stop along the route between Colorado Springs and Leadville during Colorado’s mining boom. Over time, the property developed into a mineral resort and later a boutique hotel.

Wyant said the planned renovation will focus on updating guest accommodations and public spaces while maintaining the building’s historic architecture and character.

“The Cliff House at Pikes Peak has a long history in Colorado, and our goal is to preserve that legacy while updating the property for today’s guests,” Wyant said.

Plans for the property include renovations to guest rooms and suites, upgrades to common areas, and updates to food and beverage facilities. The project is also expected to preserve the hotel’s named suites that commemorate notable past visitors.

Located in downtown Manitou Springs at the base of Pikes Peak, the hotel sits within the town’s historic district and has long served as a destination for visitors to the region.

Wyant, a Dallas-based hotel owner, has developed and restored several historic properties in U.S. tourism markets, including hotels in Texas, Florida, Louisiana and South Carolina.

He currently owns the Grand Galvez in Galveston, Texas, and The Saint Hotel Key West, both of which are historic hotel properties that have undergone renovation and repositioning in recent years.

Additional details about renovation plans for The Cliff House at Pikes Peak are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

About The Cliff House at Pikes Peak

The Cliff House at Pikes Peak is a 54-room historic hotel located in Manitou Springs, Colorado, at the base of Pikes Peak and near Colorado Springs. Built in the 1870s, the property has operated as a stagecoach stop, mineral resort and boutique hotel over the course of its history.

About Glenbrook Lodging Corp LLC

Glenbrook Lodging Corp LLC is a hotel ownership and development company led by hotelier D. Mark Wyant. The company focuses on the restoration and operation of historic hospitality properties in major U.S. travel destinations.

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