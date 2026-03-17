Scotland's Oldest Heritage Charity Launches £1.5m International Fundraising Campaign

Artist's impression of the proposed national heritage hub in Edinburgh. Image copyright: Benjamin Tindall Architects

Scotland's oldest heritage charity is raising £1.5m to secure an Edinburgh landmark, with a rare heraldic legacy opportunity for major donors.

As an American Fellow, I know how deeply Scotland's story resonates internationally. Securing this home means passing that legacy to the next generation.” — Cindi McIntosh Misch FSAScot, Fellow of Society of Antiquaries of Scotland

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the UK’s oldest heritage societies has launched a global £1.5 million campaign to secure a permanent home in Edinburgh, with a deadline of January 2027 to complete the purchase.The Society of Antiquaries of Scotland, founded in 1780 and incorporated by Royal Charter in 1783, is seeking to buy a B-listed property on a site within Edinburgh's UNESCO World Heritage Site that was once part of the historic southern gateway to the city.The building has been offered to the charity at a fixed price if purchased by January 2027. The Society is contributing £600,000 from its own investments and must raise the remaining £1.5 million.For nearly 250 years, the Society has supported archaeological and historical research. Its early Fellows contributed collections that formed the foundation of the Scottish history and archaeology galleries for the National Museum of Scotland. Today it connects more than 2,700 Fellows across six continents and reaches millions of people annually through media and digital channels, including recorded lectures and open access publications.Despite this historic role, the Society currently operates from an inaccessible top-floor flat within the National Museum of Scotland complex which limits its ability to engage with the public and collaborate across the sector.The project would establish Scotland’s first national heritage hub. Academics, visitors and anyone curious about Scotland's past would be able to learn about and explore their heritage and engage directly with the work of protecting Scotland's history.The campaign carries added significance as the Society approaches its 250th anniversary in 2030.How to Support the CampaignA Primary Donor giving £1 million or more may name the building, with their name, coat of arms or corporate logo displayed on the exterior. Gold Donors giving £200,000 or more will have their name, coat of arms or corporate logo displayed in the boardroom. In doing so, each major donor will be inscribed into Scotland's story and become a part of the nation's history.Qualifying donors who do not already hold a coat of arms will be supported by the Society in preparing a petition for a grant of arms to the Lord Lyon King of Arms. All petitions are assessed independently by Lord Lyon on their individual merits.Donors of £10,000 or more will join the 21st-Century Founding Circle, with access to exclusive events, both in person and online, as well as regular updates regarding the Society's research and projects and will be recognised on a dedicated honour roll within the building. Donors of £2,000 or more will be welcomed into The Antiquaries Circle and also enjoy a tailored programme of events.All donors will also be recognised in a special edition of the Proceedings of the Society of Antiquaries of Scotland, the Society’s peer-reviewed journal which has been published since 1851. Gifts of any size are warmly welcomed, and every contribution brings the Society closer to securing this once-in-a-generation opportunity.To donate or discuss a major gift, visit www.socantscot.org/heritagehub or contact Deborah Roe, Head of Fundraising, at deborah@socantscot.org

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