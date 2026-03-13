Pathways Recovery Centers COO Drew LaBoon Shares Technology Strategy for Sustainable Growth at Behavioral Health Summit

LaBoon joined a panel of national behavioral health leaders for the session titled Bridging Gaps with Tech: A Roadmap for Sustainable Growth in Behavioral Health. Representing Pathways Recovery Centers, LaBoon shared how the organization approaches technology adoption through a structured change management framework. The session at the 2026 Behavioral Health and Addiction Summit for Executives highlighted an industry at a pivotal moment. While new technologies offer significant promise, panelists agreed that sustainable growth in behavioral health requires thoughtful

Industry leaders discuss how technology adoption, integrated data systems, and operational readiness are shaping behavioral health and addiction treatment.

Technology should ultimately help clinicians spend more time with patients. When we free up time that was previously spent on paperwork, we can deliver more meaningful one-on-one clinical work.” — Andrew LaBoon

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pathways Recovery Centers is proud to announce that Chief Operating Officer Drew LaBoon was a featured panelist at the Behavioral Health and Addiction Summit for Executives in Miami this February.LaBoon joined a panel of national behavioral health leaders for the session titled Bridging Gaps with Tech: A Roadmap for Sustainable Growth in Behavioral Health. The discussion brought together executives from leading organizations across the behavioral health and addiction treatment sectors to explore how treatment providers can adopt new technologies responsibly while strengthening clinical outcomes and operational sustainability.The panel addressed a critical issue facing the industry today. As new tools such as AI clinical documentation platforms, predictive analytics systems, electronic medical records, and patient engagement technologies rapidly enter the market, many treatment providers struggle to determine which innovations genuinely improve care and which simply add complexity.LaBoon emphasized that technology should never replace strong operational fundamentals. Instead, it should act as an efficiency multiplier that strengthens systems already in place.Representing Pathways Recovery Centers, which operates a growing network of treatment programs across the Midwest offering a full continuum of care from detox through outpatient services, LaBoon shared how the organization approaches technology adoption through a structured change management framework. This framework focuses on identifying operational challenges first, building staff alignment, and establishing clear metrics before introducing new tools.According to LaBoon, successful behavioral health technology implementation requires buy-in from every level of an organization.“Your staff needs to understand why a technology is being implemented, how it will impact their work, and how success will be measured,” LaBoon said during the panel discussion. “If the people using the technology every day do not see the value, adoption will fail no matter how sophisticated the system is.”The panel also explored how technology investment can improve patient outcomes and clinician retention. LaBoon highlighted the impact of tools that reduce administrative burdens such as clinical documentation, allowing providers to spend more time delivering direct care.“Technology should ultimately help clinicians spend more time with patients,” LaBoon noted. “When we free up time that was previously spent on paperwork, we can deliver more meaningful one-on-one clinical work. That improves outcomes for the patient and satisfaction for the clinician.”This philosophy reflects Pathways’ broader commitment to data driven addiction treatment and outcome focused behavioral healthcare. By leveraging integrated technology systems and performance metrics, the organization continues to strengthen clinical programming while demonstrating measurable value to referral partners and insurance providers.The session at the 2026 Behavioral Health and Addiction Summit for Executives highlighted an industry at a pivotal moment. While new technologies offer significant promise, panelists agreed that sustainable growth in behavioral health requires thoughtful implementation grounded in clinical mission, operational readiness, and measurable outcomes.To learn more about Pathways Recovery Centers, its full continuum of addiction treatment services, and its commitment to advancing evidence based behavioral healthcare, visit

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