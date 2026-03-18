Contemporary Romance Meets Gothic Mystery in Award-Winning Debut

The One Who Ghosted Me by Erica Devon - Now available free in Kindle Unlimited

Erica Devon's 'The One Who Ghosted Me' Wins Literary Titan Silver Award for 'Faintly Uncanny Undertow'

Literary Titan recognized the atmospheric mystery and character depth—the 'faintly uncanny undertow' woven through the romance. That's exactly what I was building for this series.” — Erica Devon, author of The One Who Ghosted Me

press-kit SUPERIOR, CO, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Erica Devon's debut romance, The One Who Ghosted Me, has won the Literary Titan Silver Book Award for its "faintly uncanny undertow"—the atmospheric, gothic-leaning mystery woven through a second-chance love story. The award, announced March 6, recognizes books demonstrating "engaging and inventive content delivered with a distinct voice." The Literary Titan Book Awards, honoring excellence in writing since 2013, evaluate submissions for "strong narrative craft," "unique writing styles," and "complex characters."In their review, Literary Titan praised the novel's "old-school, can't-look-away tension" and noted the "faintly uncanny undertow"—the atmospheric, gothic-leaning mystery woven through the romance.The One Who Ghosted Me follows Amelia Preston, a widowed geologist forced to work alongside Jonathan Fontaine—the man who ghosted her five years ago without explanation. As they navigate a high-stakes corporate merger in the Pacific Northwest, both must confront whether trust can be rebuilt and second chances are worth the risk."Literary Titan recognized the atmospheric mystery and character depth that anchor this world," says Devon. "Creating that 'faintly uncanny undertow'—the splinters of mystery alongside the romance—was essential to launching the series. I'm thrilled they connected with it."The One Who Ghosted Me is the first in the Fontaine Family Series. The award-winning debut is available now on Amazon and free in Kindle Unlimited.About Erica Devon:Erica Devon writes contemporary romance with humor, heart, and happily-ever-afters. After 20 years as a geologist and computer scientist, she brings authenticity to stories of second chances and fated connections. Between writing sessions, she hikes Colorado trails and binges K-Dramas. She lives near Boulder, Colorado with her supportive family.For high-resolution cover images, author photos, and additional press materials, visit https://www.EricaDevon.net/

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