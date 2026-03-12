másLabor Hosts Complimentary H-2A Compliance Seminar in Valdosta, GA, Helping Agricultural Employers Navigate Process

Leading seasonal workforce provider joins industry experts to help agricultural employers meet H-2A compliance requirements and secure reliable seasonal labor

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- másLabor , the nation's leader in legal seasonal workforce solutions through the H-2A and H-2B visa programs, announced it will host a complimentary H-2A Compliance Seminar for agricultural employers on Thursday, March 26, 2026, in Valdosta, Georgia.John Hollay, President and CEO of the National Council of Agricultural Employers (NCAE), will be the featured speaker at the H-2A compliance seminar. Hollay will take part alongside másLabor CEO Chris Ball and Senior Vice President and General Counsel Tom Bortnyk in what promises to be one of the most timely and authoritative gatherings of agricultural compliance expertise this season. Together, the speakers will deliver practical insights and actionable guidance to help agricultural employers navigate H-2A compliance at a critical moment for American agriculture.This interactive forum gives growers an opportunity to ask questions, gain direct insight from industry leaders, and leave with practical compliance strategies that can be implemented immediately. The seminar is designed to help agricultural employers navigate these challenges by providing clear guidance on current regulatory developments affecting the H-2A program, practical strategies for ensuring worker housing passes federal and state inspections, and proactive compliance measures growers can implement immediately to reduce the risk of operational disruptions during the season.As a long-standing advocate for agricultural employers, másLabor continues to support the integrity and sustainability of the H-2A program and stands alongside the NCAE in advancing policies that strengthen the agricultural workforce and the broader U.S. economy.“The H-2A program is the backbone of American agricultural labor, and the growers who rely on it deserve more than just paperwork,” said Chris Ball, CEO of másLabor. “This seminar will give Georgia agricultural employers the tools, knowledge, and confidence they need to navigate the season successfully. Food security is national security, and we take that responsibility seriously.”Agricultural employers face increasing pressure to remain compliant while maintaining operational continuity as the H-2A program continues to evolve through ongoing regulatory changes and enforcement updates. The cost of noncompliance, including failed housing inspections, documentation deficiencies, and program violations, can lead to significant financial penalties, workforce disruptions, and jeopardized harvests.The complimentary seminar for agricultural employers is scheduled for Thursday, March 26, 2026, at the Rainwater Conference Center in Valdosta, Georgia. The event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Space is limited and advance registration is required.About másLabormásLabor is the U.S. leader in legal seasonal workforce solutions through the H-2A agricultural and H-2B nonagricultural visa programs. With more than 70,000 workers certified annually, másLabor provides employers with compliant, reliable, and scalable labor solutions. Through its new initiatives, másMexico and másData, the company is advancing cross border recruitment and compliance management systems designed to stabilize the U.S. workforce and support long term agricultural productivity. For more information, visit www.maslabor.com or follow másLabor on LinkedIn.

