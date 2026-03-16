KiOhana Launches Digital Funeral Care Marketplace Serving Families Throughout the U.S.

New platform focuses on privacy, ease of use, and a guided online experience for planning end-of-life services.

Our goal is to help families navigate funeral planning with less emotional burden by providing a thoughtful, private online experience during one of life’s most difficult moments.” — Densil Helmick, Founder, KiOhana

NY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s digital age, nearly everything in life can be researched, planned, and purchased online, from cars to homes, weddings, and even major surgeries. Convenience and control have become standard expectations.

But when it comes to one of life’s most inevitable and emotionally difficult events, the loss of a loved one, families are often forced into a process that has changed very little in more than a century. For over 120 years, funeral planning has largely required in-person meetings with funeral directors while families are grieving, navigating complex decisions under emotional pressure.

Families frequently need to make dozens of decisions quickly, often while coordinating with relatives in different locations and managing financial and logistical responsibilities at the same time.

Until now, there has been no simple, private, and guided online environment where families can thoughtfully plan funeral arrangements at their own pace and in the comfort of their own home.

A Shift in How Funeral Planning Can Be Approached

KiOhana has announced the launch of its digital funeral care marketplace, an online platform designed to help families across the United States arrange end-of-life services from a single secure location.

KiOhana focuses on delivering a guided digital experience that prioritizes privacy, ease of use, and thoughtful service during an emotionally difficult time.

By bringing together multiple funeral-related services in one platform, KiOhana allows families to plan arrangements online, involve loved ones regardless of location, and complete key steps without unnecessary travel or pressure.

Comprehensive Services in One Platform

The KiOhana marketplace is structured to address both pre-need and at-need situations:

Pre-need Hospice Planning

For families whose loved one is currently receiving Hospice care, KiOhana provides tools that allow arrangements to be planned in advance. This enables families to remain with their loved one while preparing important decisions ahead of time.

Immediate-Need Coordination

For families facing an unexpected loss, the platform simplifies the process of arranging funeral services without contacting multiple providers individually.

The platform is designed to make the process private, clear, and manageable during a time when families are often overwhelmed.

Additional services include:

• Cemetery plot selection and purchase across participating U.S. cemeteries

• Grave markers and headstone selection through monument manufacturers

• Fund Me Funeral campaigns that allow friends and family to contribute directly toward expenses

• Accelerated life insurance claim support to help families access eligible funds quickly

These services are integrated into one digital experience so families can plan and coordinate arrangements without feeling rushed or pressured.

Responding to Modern Expectations

Consumers now expect to manage many important aspects of life online, from medical appointments to legal documentation.

Funeral planning, however, has remained largely unchanged.

KiOhana’s approach reflects a growing recognition that digital tools can provide not only convenience, but also emotional relief.

By allowing families to review options privately, involve relatives remotely, and make decisions at their own pace, the platform reduces stress during an already difficult period.

A Resource for Both Families and Service Providers

While KiOhana is designed to support families, the platform also serves as a digital hub for funeral industry professionals.

Funeral homes, hospice organizations, cemeteries, monument companies, and insurers can connect with families seeking services through a centralized online platform.

For providers, this creates a professional digital channel where families can discover and engage with services when they are ready.

For families, it means being able to access multiple services in one location without navigating separate systems or appointments.

Balancing Practicality and Sensitivity

End-of-life planning is deeply personal. KiOhana was designed to provide practical tools while recognizing the emotional reality families experience during loss.

“Our goal is to provide families with a private, supportive online experience that helps them navigate funeral planning with less stress and greater clarity,” said Densil Helmick, Founder of KiOhana.

“We are focused on service and experience, giving families the ability to plan thoughtfully, involve loved ones, and manage the process with dignity.”

The platform avoids sales-driven language and instead provides straightforward information and guidance to help families make informed decisions.

Public Impact and Accessibility

By moving funeral planning into a secure digital environment, KiOhana addresses several real challenges families face today:

• Geographic distance: Family members can participate in planning regardless of location.

• Time pressure: Urgent arrangements can be coordinated more efficiently.

• Emotional stress: Families can review options privately and proceed at their own pace.

The platform is designed to support families through one of life’s most difficult responsibilities while preserving dignity, privacy, and control.

Launch Availability and Future Plans

KiOhana’s platform is now available across the United States.

The company plans to continue expanding its network of funeral homes, cemeteries, and service providers while introducing additional digital planning tools.

Future developments may include multilingual support, expanded educational resources, and improved collaboration tools for families coordinating arrangements together.

About KiOhana

KiOhana is a U.S.-based digital funeral care marketplace designed to help families plan and manage end-of-life services online.

The platform connects families with funeral homes, cemeteries, monument providers, and related services while providing a private, guided environment for making arrangements during difficult times.

For more information, visit www.kiohana.com.

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