Caroline Farah Lembck Accepted into the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC)

Building something real requires resilience, discipline, and long-term vision. I’m honored to join a community that understands what it means to lead, take risks, and build institutions that last.” — Caroline Farah Lembck

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caroline Farah Lembck , Founder and CEO of LemVega Capital , has been formally accepted into the Young Entrepreneur Council ( YEC ), an invitation-only community of high-performing entrepreneurs under 45 who have demonstrated significant business success, leadership, and impact.YEC is known for its rigorous selection standards and global network of founders responsible for scaling companies across industries. Members gain access to a private peer community, strategic collaboration opportunities, and national media platforms designed to amplify thought leadership and long-term growth.Caroline joins YEC as she continues expanding LemVega Capital into a diversified, multi-jurisdictional investment platform spanning hedge funds, venture capital, private equity, real assets, and strategic financial infrastructure. Headquartered in Puerto Rico, the firm operates within a cross-border framework built to integrate capital formation, regulatory architecture, and institutional-grade execution.Her acceptance into YEC reflects not only measurable business performance, but her broader vision of building durable financial institutions designed to operate through economic cycles, regulatory shifts, and global market volatility.“Building at scale requires more than ambition — it requires endurance, discipline, and structural thinking,” said Lembck. “YEC represents a community of founders who understand what it means to carry responsibility at a high level. I’m honored to join a network of entrepreneurs committed to long-term value creation.”As a YEC member, Caroline will collaborate with fellow founders across industries, contribute insights on capital strategy and multi-jurisdictional structuring, and participate in curated forums focused on sustainable growth and operational excellence.This milestone further strengthens LemVega Capital’s national and international positioning while reinforcing Caroline’s role as a next-generation leader in finance and institutional development.About Caroline Farah LembckCaroline Farah Lembck is the Founder and CEO of LemVega Capital, a Puerto Rico-based global investment management platform operating across multiple asset classes and jurisdictions. Her long-term objective is to build an integrated financial institution that bridges investment management, advisory infrastructure, and global capital markets.About the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC)The Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) is an invitation-only organization comprised of successful entrepreneurs under the age of 45. Members are selected based on demonstrated business performance, leadership, and impact. YEC provides access to a private peer network, media opportunities, and strategic resources to support sustainable, high-level growth.Media Contact:LemVega Capitalinfo@lemvegacapital.com

