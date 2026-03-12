Toronto Yoga Instructor Launches The Giving Retreat: Yoga Retreats That Give Back

2026 Retreat Yoga Studio

Subheadline: A new wellness retreat concept that blends yoga, mindfulness, adventure, and charitable giving for participants from Toronto and beyond.

Signing up for this retreat was truly the best decision I made for myself this winter. The experience fulfilled my soul, healed, and helped me to grow in ways I never could have imagined before going.” — Tara

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As wellness travel continues to grow globally, Toronto-based yoga instructor Ashley Dyment has launched The Giving Retreat, a new wellness retreat model that combines travel, mindfulness practices, and charitable giving.Based in Toronto, Dyment has spent more than a decade teaching yoga and guiding retreat groups from the city to places like Muskoka, Tuscany and Costa Rica. With The Giving Retreat, she is reimagining how wellness travel can support both personal transformation and meaningful impact."The intention behind The Giving Retreat is to expand the idea of what a wellness retreat can be," said Dyment. "When we take time to restore ourselves, we can also contribute something meaningful to the people and places that welcome us."Every retreat includes:- A donation to a Canadian charity and a local initiative- Participant volunteering in the retreat destination- Daily yoga, mindfulness and connection practicesThe inaugural Giving Retreat will take place January 28 – February 4, 2027, at Catalinas Hideaway in Panama, a centre created by two Torontonians after the pandemic. Learn more here .Built-In GivingDyment says the model was shaped by her years of guiding retreat groups internationally and witnessing the powerful connections that form between travellers and the people and places they visit."After a decade of leading retreats, I began asking how these experiences could leave a positive footprint beyond the participants themselves," she said. "The Giving Retreat is about creating experiences that nurture both personal wellbeing and collective care."Many participants travel on retreat with Ashley from her home studios YogaSpace, Pinewood Pilates and 889 Yoga in Toronto, reflecting the city's growing interest in wellness travel and purpose-driven experiences. Her retreats have been written about in Yoga Journal and Dyment hopes The Giving Retreat will inspire a shift for both teachers and students in her industry towards more purpose-driven travel.About The Giving Retreat The Giving Retreat is a wellness retreat company founded by Toronto yoga instructor Ashley Dyment. Inspired by the idea that personal healing and generosity can coexist, the retreats combine yoga, mindfulness practices, and transformative travel with built-in charitable impact.For more information about upcoming retreats, visit: https://www.thegivingretreat.com Media Contact: Ashley Dyment Founder, The Giving Retreat Email: ahdyment@gmail.com, Website: https://www.thegivingretreat.com

