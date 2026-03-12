Heron Bay Capital Management, LLC Named to PSN Top Guns List of Best Performing Strategies for Q4 2025

Heron Bay named to the prestigious PSN Top Guns List of best-performing separate account strategies.

We are honored to earn PSN Top Guns designations every quarter we've participated. Our philosophy is grounded in acquiring exceptional growth companies at prices yet to reflect their full potential.” — Chet Rastogi

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heron Bay Capital Management, LLC (“HBCM”) announced today it has been named to the prestigious PSN Top Guns List of best-performing separate account strategies as for Q4 2025. The highly anticipated list, published by Zephyr, is one of the most important references for investors and asset managers to compare performance across peer groups. PSN utilizes a combination of proprietary performance screens to award strategy's in over 75 universes based on continued performance over time.HBCM’s Large Cap Select strategy, which is a concentrated domestic equity strategy, earned Top Guns honors for the strategy's 3 Year results relative to the Large Cap Value and US Value Universes. These awards indicate the strategy delivered one of the top ten returns over the respective three-year period among managers with comparable strategies."We are honored to again be recognized with the PSN Top Guns award for our Large Cap Select strategy — an achievement made all the more meaningful by the fact that we have earned this designation for every quarter in which we have participated in the PSN database. PSN Top Guns is one of the financial services industry's most esteemed designations, reserved for those managers who have demonstrated the ability to outperform their style benchmarks while managing risk with discipline. What makes this consistency possible is an investment philosophy built around a simple but powerful idea: identifying exceptional growth companies trading at prices that do not yet reflect their full potential. Replicating top-tier performance quarter in, quarter out — against a highly competitive peer group — is one of the most demanding standards in our industry. We are proud of what this recognition represents, but more importantly, we are gratified for the real-world outcomes it creates for our clients" said Chet Rastogi, Portfolio Manager and Partner of HBCM.This latest honor follows consecutive quarters of PSN recognition for Heron Bay strategies, underscoring the firm’s commitment to consistent portfolio construction and disciplined execution across varying market environments.The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology can be located at https://psn.fi.informais.com/PSNTopGuns/topguns_zephyr.asp About Heron Bay Capital ManagementHeron Bay Capital Management is an independent, employee-owned investment management firm. Heron Bay Capital Management develops and manages institutional-style investment portfolios using proprietary blend of quantitative and qualitative tools that focus on risk management, quality, valuation, and sentiment. Heron Bay’s portfolios are characterized by high conviction, high active share, and low turnover. Heron Bay Capital Management serves institutional investors, family offices, other registered investment advisors and high-net-worth individuals.For more information about HBCM, visit www.heronbaycap.com About PSNFor nearly four decades, PSN has been a top resource for investment professionals. Asset managers rely on Zephyr's PSN to effectively reach institutional and retail investors. Over 2,800 firms, 285 universes, and more than 21,000 products comprise the PSN SMA database showing asset breakdowns, compliance, key personnel, ownership diversity, ESG, business objectives and strategy, style, fees, GIC sectors, fixed income ranges and full holdings. Unique to PSN is its robust historical database of nearly 40 Years of Data, including Net and Gross-of-Fee Returns.PSN Mid-Year Outlook provides insight and trends about the SMA industry. You can view them online here.

