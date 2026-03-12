Nonaste Launches at Raley’s Supermarkets This March: Eco-Friendly Laundry + Pet Odor Solutions That Don’t Mess Around

Performance Laundry Detergent & Pet Odor Stain Eliminator

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nonaste , the high-performance cleaning brand built for active lives, announced today that its eco-friendly laundry detergents and pet-odor solutions are rolling out across select Raley’s Supermarket locations this March 2026.Nonaste was created for people who push hard—but want their homes (and gear) to smell like they didn’t. From sweat-soaked activewear and gym bags to muddy paws and set-in pet stains, Nonaste’s enzyme-powered formulas are engineered to eliminate odors at the source while staying gentle on skin, fabrics, and the planet.“Raley’s shoppers care about what works—and what’s in it,” said Andy Voggenthaler, Founder & CEO, Nonaste. “Nonaste was built to deliver a true clean without the harsh stuff. This launch makes it easier for more households to say no to nasty odors and choose a cleaner routine that aligns with their values.”“At Raley’s we are looking for cool unique brands that are on the forefront of innovation,” said John Lane, Product Innovation Manager, Raley’s, “Brands that bring something unique to supporting a lifestyle focused on wellness.”What’s Hitting Shelves at Raley’s in March 2026Nonaste Premium Laundry (Eco-Friendly, High-Performance):Designed to tackle the stubborn odor and oils that cling to synthetic and performance fabrics—without relying on heavy fragrances. Ideal for activewear, towels, socks, hats, and everyday loads.• Pure Clean (Unscented): EWG Certified Green — A fragrance-free option made for sensitive households and performance laundry.• Zen Fresh (Lightly Scented): EWG Certified Green — Award winning formula made to renew and rejuvenate all your activewear and gear.Nonaste Pet Odor + Stain Solutions:High performance enzyme-powered formulas made to remove pet urine, feces, vomit, and other tough stains—helping eliminate odors instead of masking them.• Pet Stain & Odor Eliminator: Biodegradable, enzyme-driven cleaning designed for the messes pets leave behind. Only the best for your pets and their messes!Look for Nonaste in the laundry and pet care aisles.Why Nonaste?Nonaste products are developed to deliver lasting odor elimination and a deep, residue-free clean across laundry and pet care—while keeping sustainability front and center.Key attributes across the line include:• Enzyme-powered performance to help break down odor-causing buildup• Biodegradable formulas designed to be tough on stink, gentler on the planet• Made for cold-water performance and real-world messes (from sweat to pet)• Select products feature an unscented option for fragrance-sensitive householdsAvailabilityNonaste will be available at 52 select Raley’s Supermarket locations beginning March 2026, with select products also available online via nonaste.com.For product details, usage guidance, and where to buy: nonaste.com.About NonasteNonaste makes powerful, eco-friendly cleaning products for high-performance people—and the homes they live in. Built to eliminate odors (not cover them up), Nonaste’s enzyme-powered formulas span premium laundry, odor eliminators, and pet care—so you can handle sweat, stains, and pet funk without the nasties. Learn more at nonaste.com.About Raley’sRaley’s is a family-owned grocery retailer based in Northern California and Nevada, committed to quality, wellbeing, and customer experience. Learn more at raleys.com.Media ContactsNonastePress inquiries: Press@nonaste.comBrand site: nonaste.com

