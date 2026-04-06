Rosalind Hartwell Explores the Intersection of Faith and Deception in New Thriller ‘Wolf In Sheep’s Clothing’

Rosalind Hartwell’s debut novel, Wolf In Sheep’s Clothing.

A Haunting Narrative of Resilience, "Wolf In Sheep’s Clothing" Unveils the Heavy Price of Being the First and the Courage to Break the Silence.

"I wanted to write a story that addresses the silence inhabiting our most trusted institutions and the extraordinary courage required to speak when the world expects you to stay quiet".” — Rosalind Hartwell

SPARTANBURG, SC, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a gripping exploration of power, institutional corruption, and the thin line between protection and control, Rosalind Hartwell’s debut novel, Wolf In Sheep’s Clothing : Sleeping with The Enemy, offers a chilling look at a woman’s fight for survival in the Deep South. Published by Spines , this psychological thriller follows Dani, a Black female police officer whose quest for a fresh start leads her into a dangerous web of secrets where the most terrifying predator is the one the community trusts most.The narrative centers on Dani, who moves to a small South Carolina town following a difficult divorce, only to be recruited as the department’s first Black female officer. What begins as a symbol of progress quickly shifts into a nightmare of systemic manipulation. Dani finds herself mentored—and eventually married—to Sergeant Marcus Hale, a revered community leader and "Man of God" who expertly maintains a facade of righteousness while orchestrating a legacy of violence and fear behind closed doors.As Dani navigates the "First Black Person Curse"—the immense pressure to remain perfect in a system designed for her failure—she uncovers a series of devastating truths. From the mysterious, unsolved murder of a local pastor to Marcus's calculated use of his authority to frame her for corporate theft, the story illustrates how institutional silence can be weaponized against the vulnerable. Hartwell skillfully weaves themes of gaslighting, domestic betrayal, and the triumphant resurgence of the human spirit as Dani realizes that her silence is not her safety, but her cage.Key features of the book include:The "First" Narrative: A profound look at the psychological weight carried by those who break institutional glass ceilings.Faith and Facades: An examination of how religious and professional titles can be used as a shield for predation.Systemic Critique: A searing analysis of how small-town power structures protect "useful" men at the expense of justice.Resilience and Agency: A transformative journey of a woman reclaiming her voice and her future."I wanted to write a story that addresses the silence inhabiting our most trusted institutions and the extraordinary courage required to speak when the world expects you to stay quiet," says author Rosalind Hartwell. "Dani’s journey is not just about survival; it is about the moment when a person refuses to allow their reality to be translated by someone else, choosing the power of their own truth instead."Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing: Sleeping with the Enemy is available now in print-on-demand and eBook formats.About the AuthorRosalind Hartwell is a novelist dedicated to exploring the complex psychological dynamics and emotional realities of the human experience. With a background in crafting narratives that engage with truth and illusion, Hartwell makes her debut with a story that challenges systems of power and celebrates the resilience of the marginalized. She currently focuses on narratives that empower readers to recognize their own strength in the face of adversity.Book DetailsTitle: Wolf In Sheep's Clothing: Sleeping with the EnemyAuthor: Rosalind HartwellPublisher: SpinesISBN: 979-8-90223-031-1Availability: You can find this book on Amazon and major retailers worldwide.Published with Spines [spines.com], the world’s first tech-driven publishing platform.

Wolf In Sheep's Clothing: Sleeping with The Enemy by Rosalind Hartwell.

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