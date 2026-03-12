New Report from Hanover Research Identifies 5 Trends Shaping K-12 Education in 2026

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hanover Research (Hanover), a leading provider of data and insights to K-12 districts and schools, has released its annual Trends in K-12 Education report. Drawn from Hanover’s work with hundreds of public school districts, charter and private schools, regional educational agencies, state departments of education, and professional associations, the report highlights five trends Hanover’s experts believe encapsulate the critical challenges confronting K-12 leaders in the year to come."The policy, enrollment, funding, and technological changes we see K-12 organizations facing present a distinct opportunity to transform uncertainty into progress,” says Marriam Ewaida, senior managing director at Hanover Research. “We are confident that the data, recommendations, and case students outlined in this report will guide leadership to not only address challenges, but to drive improvement in the year to come."The key trends identified by Hanover include:• AI frameworks accelerate systemwide transformation• Branding and communication strategies drive enrollment• Data to validate impact becomes essential• Budget priorities evolve amid funding and policy uncertainty• Future workforce needs elevate CTE and career readiness“I believe education is entering a new operating era. The question is no longer whether change is coming, but it’s whether leaders will redesign their systems fast enough to meet it,” says Sid Phillips, chief growth officer at Hanover Research. “Our research shows the most effective districts are moving beyond incremental improvement toward a new operating model: AI as a strategic capability, data as the foundation for every decision, and resources aligned to workforce readiness and clear student outcomes. The opportunity isn’t to adapt, but to build school systems that learn, evolve, and lead through it."To access the full report, click here About Hanover ResearchFounded in 2003, Hanover Research is a global research and analytics firm that delivers market intelligence through a unique, fixed-fee model to more than 1,000 clients. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Hanover employs high-caliber market researchers, analysts, and account executives to provide a service that is revolutionary in its combination of flexibility and affordability. Hanover has been named a Top 50 Market Research firm by the American Marketing Association and the Insights Association. To learn more about Hanover Research, visit www.hanoverresearch.com

