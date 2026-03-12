New Journal Empowers Teens and Parents to Communicate Through Anxiety and Emotion

ID, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Books to Life Marketing proudly announces the release of Combating Teen Anxiety : Teen-Parent Communication Journal, a ground-breaking guide by Gina Nelson , LCSW, designed to create a safe space for parents and teens to communicate about difficult topics while building emotional awareness, empathy, and trust.“I aspire to create a safe place for moms and teens to communicate about difficult topics throughnondefensive language prompts that create generous intention and respect for each other.”— Gina Nelson, LCSW, Author of Combating Teen Anxiety: Teen-Parent Communication JournalAbout the AuthorGina Nelson has over 25 years of experience as a clinical social worker, specializing in medical trauma, grief, and complex family dynamics. A Certified EMDR Therapist and Daring Way Trained Facilitator™, she has dedicated her career to helping clients heal childhood relational wounds and develop lasting emotional resilience. Combining her professional expertise with her personal journey raising three children, including supporting her son through his gender transition, Gina Nelson brings a unique, compassionate, and authentic perspective to teen-parent communication.Her previous work includes the proven 10-step online program Combating Teen Anxiety, designed for both teens and parents. While the program supports teens in managing stress and building confidence in their personal, social, and academic lives, it is specifically structured to equip parents with practical strategies to regulate their own emotions. By learning these tools, parents are better prepared to respond calmly, guide effectively, and support their teen’s emotional growth and anxiety management.This latest journal expands on that foundation, offering families a structured and safe way to engage in meaningful conversations around sensitive topics.Connect with the Author• Website: www.combatingteenanxiety.com • Coaching & Resources: www.authenticgains.com Featured InterviewNelson recently appeared on The Chris Voss Show with Chris Voss, discussing the inspiration behind the journal and sharing practical tools families can begin using immediately. The interview centers on how the journal helps parents and teens express vulnerable thoughts and feelings in emotionally safe ways, and emphasizes the importance of parents learning to regulate their own emotions so they can better support their teen’s emotional well-being, especially around personal, social, and academic goals.Watch the full interview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4GwkPXPUsEY Book Details• Title: Combating Teen Anxiety: Teen-Parent Communication Journal• Author: Gina Nelson, LCSW• Genre/Category: Psychology• ISBN: 978-1-949642-89-6• Format: Paperback• Available at: AmazonAbout the LaunchCombating Teen Anxiety: Teen-Parent Communication Journal is available now, and GinaNelson will be conducting a series of online and in-person events to demonstrate how families can use the journal to strengthen their connections. Specific dates and locations will be announced on her social media platforms.This journal is more than a book, it’s a tool for creating meaningful conversations, understanding emotions, and fostering stronger family bonds in a safe, supportive environment.

