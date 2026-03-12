PowerAlert Launches in Texas to Address Electricity Bill Shock

We monitor nearly every part of our lives today. There’s no reason electricity, a bill we pay every single month, should still catch people off guard. PowerAlert exists to change that.” — Isadora Matos

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unexpected increases in monthly electricity bills remain a common concern for energy customers.For many Texans, the frustration hits when the bill is higher than expected and it feels like it happened out of nowhere. By the time it arrives, the electricity has already been used and there is nothing left to adjust. That experience is commonly known as bill shock, when a monthly charge increases unexpectedly and catches you off guard.PowerAlert is a new free mobile app designed to help Texans reduce the risk of bill shock by giving customers real-time visibility into their electricity usage before the month ends.Instead of waiting until the monthly statement arrives, PowerAlert connects securely to a customer’s existing retail electric provider account and tracks electricity usage in real time. Through a simple mobile app, users can see how much energy they are using as it happens and receive alerts based on the monthly budget they set, whether that is early in the month or as they approach their spending target.How It WorksAfter downloading the app, users set a monthly electricity budget based on what feels right for them. From there, PowerAlert runs in the background, tracking real usage and sending alerts at the points they choose, whether that is 30%, 50%, 90%, or any custom level.The goal is not to overwhelm users with notifications. It is to provide an early heads up so they can make small adjustments before costs add up. That could mean adjusting the thermostat, shifting usage away from peak hours, or simply staying aware of where their spending stands before the month ends.Personalized Plan Recommendations at RenewalPowerAlert also keeps an eye on contract timing. When a user’s electricity plan is approaching renewal, the app sends a reminder before any automatic rollover or higher renewal rate takes effect.Instead of simply showing the lowest advertised price, PowerAlert looks at how that household actually uses electricity. Recommendations are based on real usage data, so users do not have to guess which plan will truly cost less or spend time comparing thousands of energy plans.PowerAlert does not switch plans automatically. The app simply provides guidance and timing. Customers remain fully in control of any decision to enroll in a new plan.Built for Anyone Who Pays an Electric Bill in TexasPowerAlert is designed for renters, homeowners, and new movers across the ERCOT market.The app is now available for download across Texas on the App Store and Google Play under the name “MyPowerAlert.”About PowerAlertPowerAlert is a Texas-based energy management app serving customers in the ERCOT market. Our mission is to help Texans stay ahead of their electricity costs by bringing real-time visibility and smarter decision-making to everyday energy use.For more information, visit Power Alert - Your Power Buddy

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.