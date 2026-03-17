Optima Office Launches Optima Insights to Connect Fragmented Business Systems and Deliver Real-Time Executive Visibility

Daniela (Dana) Sarbulescu Vice President of Accounting

New unified data infrastructure brings finance, payroll, timekeeping, marketing, and workforce data into one centralized decision platform.

We define the right metrics first. Then we build the reporting infrastructure around them. Data only creates value when it informs real decisions.” — Dana Sarbulescu

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Optima Office today announced the launch of Optima Insights, a centralized data and executive reporting framework designed to eliminate fragmented reporting across modern business systems.Today’s businesses run on multiple platforms — accounting software, payroll systems, timekeeping tools, CRM platforms, marketing automation systems, and performance management software. While each system generates valuable data, few are connected in ways that support real-time executive decision-making.Optima Insights addresses that challenge by integrating financial, operational, workforce, and marketing data into a unified ecosystem powered by modern data infrastructure. The platform connects systems such as QuickBooks Online, payroll providers, timekeeping platforms, HubSpot, and performancemanagement tools into a centralized reporting environment.“Most companies are still stitching together spreadsheets and exporting reports just to answer basic leadership questions,” said Dana Sarbulescu , VP of Accounting at Optima Office. “We built Optima Insights to eliminate that manual effort and give executives immediate visibility into the metrics that actually drive decisions.”Through Optima Insights, executive teams gain:-Real-time financial performance dashboards-Employee utilization and gross profit analysis-Workforce intelligence, including review tracking and compensation planning-Marketing-to-revenue attribution-Automated daily data refreshes and scheduled report delivery-Drill-down capability to transaction-level detailInstead of waiting for static reports or follow-up analysis, leadership teams can access structured dashboards that automatically update and enable immediate exploration of trends, variances, and performance drivers.Optima Insights was developed internally after Optima Office transformed its own executive reporting infrastructure using Power BI and Microsoft Fabric to create a centralized data warehouse. That internal transformation now powers client solutions.Unlike technology firms that require clients to define their own metrics, Optima Office begins with financial expertise.“Our Controllers and CFOs already understand the financial structure, margin pressures, and operational drivers of our clients,” Sarbulescu added. “We define the right metrics first. Then we build the reporting infrastructure around them. Data only creates value when it informs real decisions.”Optima Insights is delivered as a service, tailored to each client’s systems and priorities, with Optima’s advisory team guiding the reporting design, metric definitions, and ongoing evolution of the dashboards. For clients using QuickBooks Online, Optima Office also offers a Financial Reporting Package as an entry point into the broader Optima Insights framework.By replacing manual spreadsheet reporting and disconnected exports with a centralized reporting environment, Optima Insights helps leadership teams gain clearer financial visibility, reduce reporting friction, and spend more time acting on insights rather than assembling them.Modern businesses do not need more reports. They need clarity.For more information about Optima Insights, visit www.optimaoffice.com or contact Optima Office directly.About Optima OfficeOptima Office provides outsourced accounting, finance, and HR solutions to growing businesses across the United States. Through its team of experienced Controllers, CFOs, and HR professionals, Optima Office delivers scalable financial leadership and operational insight designed to support long-term growth.

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