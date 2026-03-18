Dallas to Host Smart Healthcare Facilities Convention 2026 Featuring Nation's Top Hospital Facilities Executives

Smart Healthcare Facilities Convention 2026

Top hospital facilities executives from across Texas and the US gather in Dallas this May for a two-day executive-level forum

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BMA Conventions is hosting The Smart Healthcare Facilities Convention 2026 that will bring together senior healthcare executives, facility leaders, and technology innovators for two days of strategic dialogue on the future of healthcare infrastructure. The event will take place in Dallas, uniting decision-makers from leading hospitals and health systems across Texas and the US.The 2026 edition has already confirmed participation from senior leaders representing prominent healthcare institutions, including:● Children's Health● Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children● Encompass Health● Titus Regional Medical CenterRegistered delegates include Senior Vice Presidents of Facilities Management, Directors of Facilities, Engineering Supervisors, EVS Leaders, and Infection Prevention Directors bringing cross-functional operational and strategic expertise to the forum.In addition, the convention continues to see registrations from executives affiliated with other major hospital networks and health systems across Texas, further strengthening its position as a key regional platform for healthcare infrastructure leadership.Designed as an executive-level forum, the convention will focus on smart infrastructure, digital transformation, data-driven operations, sustainability, and next-generation facility management.The program features keynote presentations, expert panel discussions, and interactive sessions addressing:● Smart hospital design and future-ready infrastructure● AI-driven and data-enabled facility operations● Energy efficiency and sustainability in healthcare environments● Resilient infrastructure and emergency preparedness● Integrating clinical strategy with facility innovationThe convention emphasizes peer-to-peer networking and solution-oriented discussions, offering participants meaningful engagement with industry pioneers and technology providers driving innovation in healthcare facilities.To Join the Convention:● As a Delegate: Contact Sam at sam@bmaconventions.com or call 214-937-5917● As a Solution Provider (SP): Contact Jane at jane@bmaconventions.com or call 905-234-6867About BMA ConventionsBMA Conventions exists at the intersection of innovation and impact — building platforms where industries don't just gather, but transform. As a premier convention provider, BMA connects the brightest minds, boldest leaders, and most forward-thinking organizations across healthcare, technology, manufacturing, and beyond. Their conventions are more than events — they are catalysts for the partnerships, ideas, and breakthroughs that define what comes next.For more information : https://bmaconventions.com/smart-healthcare-facilities-convention-2026

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