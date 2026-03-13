Ashwin Gane Brings Mythic Trap Universe to San Antonio's Paper Tiger on Phora's Texas Takeover Tour

Gane on the Paper Tiger stage with visible crowd - establishes scale and energy Audience with hands up or phones raised during a hook moment shot of capturing his baritone delivery and stage presence Audience reaction Ashwin Gane Live at Paper Tiger, San Antonio

The Billboard‑charting Detroit worldbuilder performed his Twilight Tales setlist at Paper Tiger alongside Phora's Yours Truly tour.

San Antonio understood the assignment. When a room locks in like that, you know the work is connecting and the world you're building is real.” — Ashwin Gane

MI, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Billboard‑charting Detroit worldbuilder performed his Twilight Tales setlist at Paper Tiger alongside Phora's Yours Truly tour - months before earning a UK No. 1 and a NYFW Emerging Artist Award.On July 27, 2025, Detroit‑born, Indian‑American rapper Ashwin Gane walked onto the stage at Paper Tiger in San Antonio, Texas, and turned a featured‑artist slot into one of the most talked‑about opening sets of the summer. The show was part of Phora's "Yours Truly: Texas Takeover Tour," a multi‑city run headlined by Anaheim rapper Phora, whose debut album Yours Truly Forever reached No. 44 on the Billboard 200 and whose independent label, clothing line, and fiercely loyal fanbase have made the "Yours Truly" brand one of indie hip‑hop's most recognized touring properties.Paper Tiger - a 1,000‑capacity venue on San Antonio's St. Mary's Strip - was built in 2015 specifically because national touring acts kept skipping the city. Since then, it has hosted artists ranging from Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, the Creator to The Garden and the Melvins, earning a reputation as one of Texas's most respected proving grounds for rising talent. For Gane, the intimate, standing‑room layout collapsed the distance between performer and crowd, creating the kind of environment where cinematic staging either connects or dies on contact.​It connected.The Setlist: Six Songs, One ArcGane's seven‑minute set - captured in full on YouTube, where it has drawn more than 4,100 views since its upload - unfolded in a deliberate sequence drawn from his Twilight Tales orchestral trap anthology and broader catalog:​​"Twilight" - atmospheric intro, gothic strings, mood‑setting"Regret It" - the Billboard‑charting single (No. 74, R&B/Hip‑Hop Digital Song Sales) that delivers emotional stakes​"How I Feel" - mid‑set vulnerability"Got It" - the TikTok‑viral track with over 50 million video views​"Flip Dat" - the future UK No. 1 single, performed months before its chart run​"Way Up" - arena‑ready closer, previously selected as an official anthem for a 2025 OpenSongs were not placed for energy alone; they were sequenced for narrative arc. The set opened in shadow and ended in release - a compressed version of the mythic trap universe Gane has built across albums, music videos, podcasts, and live immersive events.​"Paper Tiger puts you in the same breath as the crowd," Gane wrote in a tour recap essay published on his site. "You don't feel like you're performing for people. You feel like you're performing inside them."​Why This Recap Matters NowThe San Antonio show was part of a three‑city Texas run - El Paso (July 24, Lowbrow Palace), Houston (July 26, Sold Out Market), and San Antonio (July 27, Paper Tiger). What happened after Texas is what transforms a club recap into a career‑trajectory story:August 2025: Gane premiered the "Flip Dat" music video and headlined the Cruise, Culture, Concert Series during Detroit's Dream Cruise weekend.​September 2025: Busta Rhymes presented Gane with the Emerging Artist Award at the 12th Annual Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards during New York Fashion Week, alongside honorees Machine Gun Kelly, Iman, and Zac Posen.​September 2025: Forbes published "The Branding Genius Behind Hip Hop Artist Ashwin Gane."​November 2025: Gane launched the Inspector Gane cinematic universe with immersive premiere events in Detroit and Atlanta, co‑hosted by Yandy Smith and London "Deelishis" Charles.​December 2025: "Flip Dat" - the same song performed at Paper Tiger five months earlier - hit No. 1 on the UK's Music Week Black Music Chart.​March 2026: Gane released "DND (Do Not Disturb)," co‑produced with Scott Storch and co‑written with Kent Jones.​The Paper Tiger stage was the proving ground. Everything that followed was built on the evidence gathered in rooms like it.​"The proof wasn't in the applause," Gane said. "It was in the exchange. San Antonio understood the assignment."​An Artist Who Builds Worlds, Not Just SetlistsGane's catalog has accumulated more than 6.5 million streams for Twilight Tales alone and 160 million combined streams and views across all platforms. As one of the few South Asian American artists headlining shows on a national hip‑hop tour circuit, his presence on the Texas Takeover run carried cultural significance beyond the music itself.​His live résumé includes major sporting events - the NFL Rams Primetime Show at SoFi Stadium, the NBA Clippers vs. Lakers Primetime Show in Los Angeles, and other NBA, NFL, MLB, and Universal Studios performances. The Texas club run represented a different challenge: earning a room where no one owed him a minute of attention.For playlist editors and programmers, Gane's live set sits at the intersection of Pop Smoke's atmospheric weight, The Weeknd's cinematic worldbuilding, and Future's trap cadence - tracks that fit alongside playlists such as Most Necessary, Night Rider, and Rap Caviar.Event DetailsTour - Yours Truly: Texas Takeover TourHeadliner - PhoraFeatured Artist - Ashwin GaneSan Antonio Date - July 27, 2025Venue - Paper Tiger, 2410 N St. Mary's St., San Antonio, TXFull Tour Cities - El Paso (July 24), Houston (July 26), San Antonio (July 27)WATCH:Full San Antonio Performance - Paper TigerABOUT ASHWIN GANEAshwin Gane is a Detroit‑born, Indian‑American rapper and producer whose sound blends trap weight with orchestral, cinematic storytelling, creating what he describes as a mythic trap universe. A Billboard‑charting artist and magna cum laude graduate, he builds connected worlds across albums, singles, music videos, podcasts, and live performances, treating each project as a new chapter in a larger saga. His catalog includes the anthology Twilight Tales, collaborations with Grammy‑winning songwriter Poo Bear, R&B artist Justin Love, and legendary producer Scott Storch, and high‑profile performances at major sporting events including NBA, NFL, MLB, and Universal Studios.

ASHWIN GANE – LIVE IN SAN ANTONIO | PAPER TIGER (TEXAS TOUR 2025)

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