AMPP Announces 2026 Advocacy Days Bringing Industry to Washington to Advance Infrastructure, Defense & Energy Policy
AMPP Advocacy Days 2026 will bring experts to Washington to share technical insight with policymakers on protecting infrastructure, defense and energy systems.
The consequences are widespread. Ship hulls lose strength, port facilities need frequent repairs, and military vehicles and defense gear require ongoing upkeep. Pipelines and energy networks become less dependable, while bridges and transport systems gradually decline.
To tackle these problems, professionals from various sectors will convene in Washington, D.C., from May 11 to 13, 2026, for AMPP Advocacy Days. This gathering will unite engineers, asset managers, coatings technical experts with policymakers to explore strategies that safeguard infrastructure, build workforce capacity, and prolong the lifespan of essential systems.
Organized by the Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the event will spotlight four sectors significantly impacted by corrosion: maritime, defense, energy, and civil infrastructure.
AMPP revealed the event at Coffee with the Congressman featuring U.S. Representative Wesley Hunt (R-TX), during the AMPP Annual Conference + Expo. Advocacy Days emphasizes direct policy engagement, often referred to as "fly-ins," allowing industry professionals to visit Washington, D.C., meet with congressional representatives and federal agencies, and provide hands-on technical insight.
Although corrosion often escapes major news coverage, its effects are considerable. Research suggests it costs the U.S. approximately $276 billion annually, factoring in maintenance, repairs, and early replacement of equipment and infrastructure. In industries such as shipbuilding, energy, and transportation, preventing corrosion is crucial for sustained reliability.
“Corrosion threatens almost every industry vital to our economy and national safety, ranging from ships and pipelines to bridges and energy systems,” said Kern Williams, Manager of Government Relations at AMPP. “Advocacy Days gives policymakers direct access to industry knowledge, helping them recognize how materials protection, training, and established standards lead to more robust infrastructure and improved resilience.”
These conversations coincide with Congress reviewing bills like the Shipbuilding and Harbor Infrastructure for Prosperity and Security for America (SHIPS) Act, which aims to bolster U.S. shipbuilding and maritime preparedness. Experts attending Advocacy Days will provide practical perspectives on how corrosion control, advanced coatings, and workforce training align with these national objectives.
These discussions build on insights from AMPP’s recently released Maritime and Energy Industry Reports, which examine workforce, corrosion, and technology challenges affecting shipbuilding, pipelines, and other critical infrastructure.
Attendees will engage with congressional offices and government agencies via group briefings and focused policy discussions. The intention is to link on-the-ground expertise with policy choices that shape U.S. infrastructure.
Key topics expected to be raised during meetings on Capitol Hill include:
• Broadening the adoption of corrosion monitoring and prevention tools to promote pipeline safety and strengthen grid reliability.
• Promoting the implementation of top corrosion control practices in bridges, transit networks, and public infrastructure initiatives.
• Enhancing educational and training programs to develop future experts in materials protection
Preliminary Schedule Overview
• Monday evening, May 11: Opening Reception
• Tuesday–Wednesday, May 12–13: Advocacy meetings on Capitol Hill and with federal agencies
Additional details, including finalized agendas and confirmed meeting schedules, will be announced soon.
For more information or to register for AMPP Advocacy Days, visit: https://www.ampp.org/about/government-affairs/advocacy-day.
Jennifer Kramer
AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance
+1 330-714-8302
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