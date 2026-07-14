Manzil Expands U.S. Footprint with Launch of Shariah-Compliant Trading Platform & International KYC Integration
Manzil Debuts Shariah-Compliant Trading PlatformNY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manzil Invest USA ("Manzil"), a leader in Shariah-compliant financial solutions, is pleased to announce the official launch of a mobile trading platform designed for global markets. The platform provides Muslim investors with a seamless, end-to-end platform to trade U.S. equities and ETFs in strict accordance with Islamic principles.
To ensure the highest standards of ethical and religious compliance, Manzil has integrated Zoya, the industry-standard Shariah screening service, directly into the platform. This partnership allows users to access real-time Shariah compliance reports and monitor their portfolios for ongoing adherence to AAOIFI standards at no additional cost.
The brokerage infrastructure, including trade execution and custody services, is powered by Alpaca, a global leader in API-first brokerage platforms. Through this collaboration, Manzil users benefit from fractional shares, with custody provided by a FINRA-member broker-dealer and SIPC coverage on custodied securities, subject to SIPC's coverage limits and terms.
The Manzil trading platform is available for download today on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The platform is currently available to users in the U.S., the UK, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Manzil is actively working to expand access to additional countries over the coming months.
"Our mission has always been to provide the Muslim community with financial tools that align with their faith," said Dr. Mohamad Sawwaf, Founder and CEO of Manzil. "By combining Alpaca's brokerage infrastructure with Zoya's Shariah screening capabilities, we've built a platform designed to make halal investing more accessible — empowering our users to grow their wealth in a way that reflects their values."
Key Features:
-Shariah Screening by Zoya: Instant access to compliance ratings for thousands of global stocks.
-Powered by Alpaca: Secure custody and execution
-Fractional Shares: Investors can start building a Shariah-compliant portfolio with as little as $100.
-Zakat Calculator: Integrated tools to help users accurately calculate and manage their annual Zakat obligations on investments.
-Global Onboarding : Seamless, secure international identity verification (KYC) allowing users from across the globe to open accounts in minutes.
-International Accessibility: Full support for global investors to access U.S. markets, backed by industry-leading compliance and security standards.
The Manzil Invest Platform is available for download today on the Apple App Store and Google Play in select countries across the globe. Manzil Invest may only transact business in jurisdictions in which it is registered or qualifies for an exemption from registration. Availability is subject to identity verification and regulatory eligibility requirements.
Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The value of investments will fluctuate, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Shariah-compliant screening does not eliminate market, liquidity, or other investment risks. Investors should carefully consider their financial situation and objectives before investing.
About Manzil Invest USA
Manzil Invest is an investment adviser registered with the SEC, located in Dallas, TX. Securities are offered and sold through Alpaca Securities, a registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC. Manzil Invest may only transact business in those states in which it is registered or qualifies for an exemption or exclusion from registration requirements. This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, legal, tax, or religious advice.
SOURCE: Manzil Invest USA
Khurram Agha
Manzil Investment Advisors, LLC
salaam@manzil.us
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