Elite Sports Rolls Out a 3-Pack BJJ Gi Bundle Under $120 for BJJ Athletes

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For those who train in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, keeping a clean gi ready for each class is often a challenge. Laundry schedules and gear rotation are a constant part of an athlete's week. In response to this common need, Elite Sports has introduced a 3-Pack BJJ Gi Capsule, a full set of three gis priced under $120.A Full Rotation at a Single PriceThe new capsule gives athletes the chance to stock up on the basis of their training kit without a large spend. Available in classic black, white, and blue, each bundle provides three full gis, enough to cover a full week of mat time without the pressure of a tight wash cycle. The Core Black BJJ Gi 3-Pack , the Core White BJJ Gi 3-Pack , and the Core Blue BJJ Gi 3-Pack are all now live on EliteSports.com. Each set ships with a free white belt.Built to Handle the GrindThe gi jacket is made from 450gsm Pearl Weave pre-shrunk fabric, light to move in, firm enough to hold up through daily wear. The pants use a CVC blend, 60% cotton and 40% polyester, with a rope drawstring for a snug, secure fit. Key seams and stress points are reinforced to help the gi last through long, hard sessions.All three colors carry IBJJF approval, so each gi meets the rules used at most BJJ events and meets.Less Laundry Stress, More Mat TimeOne practical detail worth noting: these gis can go through a full machine wash and dry cycle. Most gis on the market still call for hang drying. The pre-shrunk build here removes that step, helping athletes maintain a cleaner rotation with less effort.Orders ship within two business days. Each pack comes with a 30-day return window and a one-year product cover.About Elite SportsElite Sports is a well-known retailer of martial arts gear, offering high-quality and affordable equipment for BJJ, Judo, and other disciplines. From gis and rash guards to shorts and apparel, Elite Sports provides durable, professional-grade BJJ gear designed for athletes at every level.Contact InformationCompany Name: Elite SportsWebsite: elitesports.comContact: https://elitesports.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/requests/new?ticket_form_id=360000086292

