Carolina’s Roofing Association Invests in Strategic Planning to Better Serve Roofing Contractors

Through Splash Omnimedia’s GPS Framework, the association aligned leadership around a vision for supporting roofing professionals across the Carolinas.

CHARLOTTE, SC, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Carolinas Roofing & Sheet Metal Contractors Association (CRSMCA) recently partnered with Splash Omnimedia to participate in the agency’s GPS Framework, a full-day, strategist-guided planning session designed to help organizations clarify their vision, align leadership and establish priorities for long-term growth.

The session marked an important step as CRSMCA continues working to support roofing contractors, strengthen workforce development and advocate for the industry across the Carolinas. By aligning leadership around long-term priorities, the organization is better positioned to expand member engagement, increase industry awareness and continue serving as a trusted resource for roofing professionals throughout the region.

“Our association has had an excellent experience working with the Splash Omnimedia team as they are guiding our leadership through a GPS framework to help shape our future direction,” said Carla Sims, Executive Director of CRSMCA. “Their ability to listen, ask the right questions, and translate ideas into a clear strategic path has been invaluable.

Because of that experience, we are excited to partner with them on our rebranding and website development. Their professionalism, insight, and understanding of association leadership make them a trusted partner for organizations looking to grow and evolve.”

“It was clear from the start that CRSMCA’s leadership is passionate about strengthening the roofing industry and creating long-term value for their members,” said Matt Thompson, Senior Partner at Splash Omnimedia. “The GPS Framework helped align those ideas into a clear direction that will guide their rebrand, messaging, and custom website, all currently in development by our team at Splash Omnimedia, as well as future initiatives.”

Insights from the session will help guide CRSMCA’s upcoming rebrand and website development, supporting the association’s continued service to roofing professionals across the Carolinas.

About CRSMCA

The Carolinas Roofing & Sheet Metal Contractors Association (CRSMCA) supports roofing professionals across North and South Carolina through education, advocacy, and industry collaboration.

About Splash Omnimedia

Splash Omnimedia is a Lexington, South Carolina–based marketing firm helping organizations grow through strategic planning, branding, website development, and ongoing marketing execution.

