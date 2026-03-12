From a Town of 3,000 to USA Parkway: Husband-and-Wife Team Scales Custom Apparel Shop to Outfit Nevada's Industrial Boom

Custom workwear infographic

Small-town Nevada shop runs M&R automatic press and Happy multi-head embroidery to outfit mining crews, Tesla contractors, and USA Parkway's 15,000 workers.

A husband-and-wife team in a town of 3,000 ended up outfitting mine crews, Tesla contractors, and data center teams across the state.” — Pam Krause

YERINGTON, NV, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nevada's industrial workforce is growing at a pace that most of the country has not noticed yet. USA Parkway, a 12-mile highway connecting Interstate 80 to the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center east of Reno, now hosts over 150 companies and 15,000 workers. Tesla's Gigafactory, Switch data centers, Redwood Materials, and Panasonic operate alongside hundreds of general contractors, electrical subcontractors, mechanical crews, and concrete teams building out the next generation of facilities. Every one of those operations needs branded workwear.Battle Born Clothing, a women- and minority-owned custom apparel company in Yerington, Nevada, has positioned itself as the closest full-service screen printing and embroidery provider to the corridor, and one of the only shops in Northern Nevada running commercial-grade production equipment capable of handling industrial-scale uniform programs."We started with one manual press in a garage in Yerington," said owner Pamela Krause, a Filipino-American entrepreneur who founded the company in 2019 with her husband Rob. "Rob runs the production floor and handles every customer relationship. I built the marketing engine and business infrastructure behind it. That combination is how a husband-and-wife team in a town of 3,000 people ended up outfitting mine crews, Tesla contractors, and data center teams across the state."The company's production floor includes an M&R Gauntlet GT-8 Revolver 8-color automatic screen printing press capable of 250 garments per hour, Japanese-made Happy multi-head commercial embroidery machines running ULT-RAPOS polyester thread engineered for commercial laundering, and a CO2 laser engraver for leather patch hats and corporate drinkware. All production is completed in-house with no outsourcing.Battle Born's workwear clients span Nevada's mining corridor from Elko to Hawthorne, the construction boom along USA Parkway, and corporate teams throughout the Reno-Sparks metro. The company embroiders on Carhartt Company Gear, decorates hi-vis safety apparel while maintaining ANSI/ISEA 107 compliance, and screen prints high-volume uniform runs for warehouse and logistics operations. No minimum order requirements mean a three-person electrical crew gets the same production quality as a 500-person mine site.The shop has also published over 100 free technical guides on custom apparel production, covering everything from embroidery thread durability for industrial laundering to screen printing ink chemistry, establishing the company as a recognized industry resource that competes with shops ten times its size.Battle Born's client roster reflects the diversity of Nevada's economy, treating every order from embroidered Carhartt jackets for a six-person drilling crew to 500-piece screen-printed uniform runs with the same high production standards. Notable clients include:- Bomber Fabrication: The Gardnerville, NV race shop of four-time King of the Hammers champion Randy Slawson.- Tour of the California Alps - Death Ride: One of America's most iconic endurance cycling events, now in its 45th year.- Sweetwater Heli: California's only heliskiing operation based in the Eastern Sierras.- Continental Tool Group: A multi-brand aerospace and industrial tool manufacturer with operations across the U.S. and Europe.As USA Parkway continues its expansion and Nevada's industrial economy grows, Battle Born Clothing is scaling alongside it, proving that world-class production capability does not require a big-city address.Free workwear quotes are available same-day at battlebornclothing.com or by calling (775) 230-0211.About Battle Born Clothing:Founded in 2019, Battle Born Clothing is a full-service custom apparel, screen printing, and embroidery operation based in Yerington, Nevada. As a women- and minority-owned business, the company provides commercial-grade uniform programs, branded workwear, and promotional merchandise to industries ranging from mining and construction to motorsports and aviation across Nevada and beyond.

