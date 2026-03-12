Trachte Unveils Refreshed Brand as It Celebrates 125 Years

Build Here. Get There.

SUN PRAIRIE, WI, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trachte, a leading manufacturer of custom-engineered metal buildings, today announced a refreshed logo, brand identity, and new tagline—“Build Here. Get There.”—as the company celebrates 125 years in the steel building industry.The refreshed logo draws inspiration from the well-known Building Blocks of Self-Storage seminars and Trachte’s long history in the industry, reflecting the precision engineering, durability, and modular construction that define Trachte buildings.The new tagline, “Build Here. Get There.” reflects Trachte’s integrated approach to self-storage construction—combining building design, in-house manufacturing, and professional erection services into a complete project solution. With decades of industry experience, Trachte supports customers from initial planning and engineering through fabrication and on-site installation, helping streamline timelines, ensure consistent quality, and deliver building systems designed to perform for decades.“These updates represent more than a visual change,” said Brad Relford, president & CEO. “They reflect the experience, engineering expertise, and partnership customers expect from Trachte, a 100% employee-owned company. Our focus remains the same: helping developers make confident decisions that lead to stronger projects and long-term success.”Trachte’s approach combines in-house engineering, vertically integrated manufacturing—including roll-up doors—and specialized erection services, enabling the company to deliver a coordinated building system designed for performance and longevity.The brand refresh also coincides with an organizational evolution as TBS (Trachte Building Systems) is elevated to serve as the parent holding company. Within this structure, Trachte continues forward under the updated brand while each company within the TBS portfolio will operate independently.While the brand evolves, Trachte’s mission remains unchanged: delivering high-quality buildings and trusted partnerships that help customers move projects forward with confidence.As Trachte celebrates 125 years, the company continues to invest in innovation, product development, and service excellence—strengthening its position as a trusted partner in the self-storage industry.About TrachteTrachte is a leading manufacturer of custom-engineered metal buildings with a long history of serving the self-storage industry. For more than 125 years, Trachte has delivered durable, high-quality building solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of self-storage customers. Headquartered in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, Trachte combines in-house engineering, vertically integrated manufacturing, and deep industry experience to deliver building systems that perform today and support long-term growth.

