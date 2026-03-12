Propstore’s Collectible Posters Auction Delivers Jaw-Dropping Results: Iconic Posters Sell for Multiples of Estimates

NATIONAL LAMPOON'S ANIMAL HOUSE (1978) One Sheet (27" x 41") Signed by John Landis and John Belushi (JSA COA);

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A cult comedy classic just shattered expectations. A One-Sheet poster for National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978), signed by John Landis and John Belushi, sold for $88,200* — over 40 times its pre-sale estimate — at Propstore’s Spring Collectible Posters Auction.Held March 6–8, 2026, by the leading global entertainment memorabilia auction house, the three-day sale featured nearly 900 lots spanning cinema history, from silent-era classics and sweeping romances to Universal horror, cult favorites, and modern blockbusters. Collectively, the auction realized over $1.1 M (including buyer’s premium), with multiple standout lots dramatically exceeding their pre-sale estimates, demonstrating that iconic movie imagery still commands blockbuster attention.“Watching collectors compete for these rare posters was like seeing a blockbuster play out live,” said Grey Smith, Director of Posters US at Propstore. “When Animal House sold for 40 times its estimate, it was a reminder that the passion for film lives far beyond the screen. Every sale tells a story, and each poster captures a moment of cinematic history frozen in time.”Other notable sales from Propstore’s Spring Collectible Posters Auction included (sale prices inclusive of buyer’s premium):_ NATIONAL LAMPOON'S ANIMAL HOUSE (1978) One Sheet (27" x 41") Signed by John Landis and John Belushi (JSA COA); Style B; Fine+ Rolled – Sold For: $88,200 incl. bp_ HORROR OF DRACULA (1958) British Quad (40" x 30"); Country-of-Origin; Very Fine Folded – Sold For: $69,300 incl. bp– HORSE FEATHERS (1932) One Sheet (27" x 41"); Style B, Stone Lithograph; Very Fine Folded – Sold For: $61,425 incl. bp– ALIEN (1979) Insert (14" x 36") Signed by Sigourney Weaver, Tom Skerritt, Veronica Cartwright (Beckett COA); Very Fine+ Rolled – Sold For: $25,200 incl. bp– CASABLANCA (1942) One Sheet (27" x 41"); Very Fine- on Linen – Sold For: $20,160 incl. BpIn addition, rare Pre-War Belgian and British posters, including The Bride of Frankenstein (1935), appeared in a Propstore auction for the first time in decades and attracted intense bidding. These results highlight both the rarity of these pieces and the sophisticated, passionate collector base willing to pay premium multiples to secure highly coveted items.The Spring Collectible Posters Auction reinforces Propstore’s position as a premier destination for rare and historically significant film memorabilia, offering collectors worldwide unparalleled access to items that define the art, culture, and history of cinema.For more information on upcoming auctions and highlights from this sale, visit www.propstore.com # # #*Inclusive of Buyer’s PremiumNotes to Editors:For further information, catalog images and expert interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comImages are available in the following link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/eaif1u3ts4aefwbnl8gvh/ALUQ91V4jK2V9nAErAuc3vI?rlkey=7stw2z845tsnorggtbvcsl0eb&dl=0 Credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreFounded in 1998 by film enthusiast Stephen Lane, Propstore has grown from a collector’s passion project into one of the world’s foremost authorities on entertainment memorabilia. The company bridges the worlds of film, art, and collecting—offering access to authentic screen-used props, costumes, and production artefacts that bring cinematic history to life.Working in close partnership with many of the world’s leading film studios, production companies, and entertainment brands, Propstore curates exclusive auctions and sales throughout the year, giving fans and collectors unparalleled access to items direct from the source.Since 2014, Propstore has hosted globally acclaimed live auctions featuring artefacts from the greatest moments in film and television. Alongside its flagship events, Propstore also runs regular online auctions and studio collaborations, with more than 2,000 items available for immediate purchase at www.propstore.com Social Media:Facebook: @PropStore Twitter: @propstore_com Instagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstore TikTok: @.propstore

