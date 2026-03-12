Healing the Forgotten: Amigos Internacionales Launches Major Children’s Medical & Surgical Mission in Napak, Uganda

Amigos turns $1 donated into $71 medical service for the underserved Surgeons turn bush classrooms into surgical suites Ugandan refugees pose for picture after sight is returned with cataract surgery

Amigos Internacionales Announces Children's Medical & Surgical Camp in Napak, Uganda

A ministry of healing does not happen from a distance,” Dr. Mulyamboga explains. “To bring health, the physician must be physically present. We go where people have been forgotten.” — Dr. Paul Mulyamboga

WHITEHOUSE, TX, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In one of the most medically underserved regions of East Africa, a team of volunteer physicians, surgeons, nurses, and humanitarian leaders will soon gather to bring lifesaving care to thousands.From April 11–18, 2026, Amigos Internacionales will lead a Children’s Medical and Surgical Camp alongside a full community medical clinic in Napak District, Uganda—a remote region where many families live days away from medical care.For many children in Karamoja, a simple treatable condition can become life-threatening because care is too far away or too expensive. This mission is designed to change that.The week-long initiative will provide:Pediatric surgical screenings and operationsGeneral medical care for children and familiesMaternal and women’s health servicesDental and eye careCommunity health educationReferral pathways for complex casesAll services are provided free of charge to the community.A Proven Model of Compassion and Impact:Amigos Internacionales has been quietly building one of the most efficient humanitarian medical initiatives in East Africa.Last year alone:$149,000 in donor contributionsGenerated over $10 million in medical servicesEvery $1 donated produced $71 in medical benefitsThis extraordinary multiplier effect is possible because the organization mobilizes volunteer medical professionals, donated supplies, partner hospitals, and local health systems.Previous medical missions across Uganda have reached thousands of vulnerable people. One recent outreach in northern Uganda served more than 1,500 patients in just three days, providing surgical consultations, dental care, cancer screenings, and eye treatment to communities that had little or no access to healthcare.Expanding Across AfricaWhat began as a focused mission initiative has grown into a rapidly expanding humanitarian network.Amigos and its medical partners have conducted medical missions in:UgandaBurundiNigeriaAnd are preparing to expand programs into:MalawiThe Democratic Republic of CongoEach mission combines medical care, local leadership development, and long-term community support.Leadership Behind the MissionThe medical effort is led by Dr. Paul Mulyamboga , Medical Director for Amigos Internacionales and leader of Doctors on Mission International, a volunteer network of physicians and healthcare professionals committed to delivering lifesaving care to vulnerable communities.“A ministry of healing does not happen from a distance,” Dr. Mulyamboga explains. “To bring health, the physician must be physically present. We go where people have been forgotten.”The broader initiative is coordinated by Michael Ryer, CEO of Amigos Internacionales, whose leadership continues to expand the organization’s global footprint.Together they are mobilizing medical teams, churches, donors, and volunteers to bring sustainable healthcare solutions to some of the most difficult-to-reach places on earth.Why Napak MattersNapak lies in the Karamoja region of northeastern Uganda, an area where access to healthcare remains extremely limited and childhood malnutrition rates are among the highest in the country.For many families:A child’s hernia goes untreatedA curable infection becomes life-threateningA simple surgical condition leads to lifelong disabilityThis mission seeks to intervene early—restoring health, dignity, and hope.An Invitation to Be Part of the StoryFor donors and supporters around the world, this mission offers something rare: a direct path to measurable impact.Every gift helps:Deliver surgical care to childrenProvide medicine to remote communitiesMobilize volunteer medical professionalsBuild sustainable healthcare partnershipsBut more importantly, every gift helps restore hope where it has been lost.As the team prepares to travel to Napak this April, supporters are invited to walk alongside them—bringing healing to children who would otherwise be left without care.Learn More or Support the MissionVisit:Medical Director:CEO:Media ContactAmigos InternacionalesEmail: info@amigosii.orgWebsite: https://www.amigosii.org

Medical Camp success in Uganda with Amigos Internacionales

