ZTERS Names Lindsey Thiele Chief Marketing Officer

Lindsey Thiele

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZTERS , a nationwide site services management company, today announced the appointment of Lindsey Thiele as Chief Marketing Officer.The appointment reflects the company’s continued investment in digital transformation, customer experience, and expansion of its nationwide footprint as ZTERS pursues ambitious growth.Thiele brings nearly two decades of marketing leadership experience across infrastructure, industrial, and B2B sectors. In her new role, she will lead brand strategy, demand generation, digital marketing, and customer experience initiatives, helping strengthen ZTERS’ market presence and support the continued scaling of its nationwide site services network.“Lindsey has a strong track record of aligning marketing with growth and building modern demand engines,” said Chad Farley, CEO of ZTERS. “She joins us at an important moment as we focus on our growth goals as a company. Her leadership will help strengthen our brand, expand our market presence, and accelerate demand as we continue scaling the business.”Prior to joining ZTERS, Thiele held marketing leadership roles at companies including Halliburton and Waste Management, where she drove brand strategy, digital transformation, and growth initiatives across complex industrial markets.“ZTERS is transforming how organizations manage essential job-site services,” said Thiele. “I’m excited to join the team and help build what’s next for ZTERS.”Thiele is based in Houston and will lead the ZTERS marketing organization from the company’s headquarters.About ZTERSZTERS is a nationwide site services company that gives construction teams, property managers, event planners, and industrial facilities one partner for every job site need. From portable restrooms and roll-off dumpsters to temporary fencing, storage containers, jobsite security, field technicians, and more, ZTERS delivers a full suite of services through a single point of contact and consolidated billing. With coverage across all 50 states, ZTERS eliminates the complexity of managing multiple vendors so clients can focus on the work that matters most.

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