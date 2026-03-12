Fichi Wins a 2026 Men's Health Food Award for Fig & Walnut Bites

Our award winning Fig and Walnut bites

Fichi announced that its Fig & Walnut Bites have been selected as a winner in the 2026 Men's Health Food Awards in the snack category.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fichi announced that its Fig & Walnut Bites have been selected as a winner in the 2026 Men's Health Food Awards in the snack category. Made with just two ingredients, the natural snack bites are designed for on-the-go snacking, as a naturally sweet dessert, or as an addition to a charcuterie board. Founded in 2021, Fichi has grown in club channels and retail, with distribution including Costco, Amazon, Erewhon, MOM's Organic Market, and DeCicco & Sons etc. Since its founding, the company reports it has sold nearly 20 million fig bites. Building on this foundation, Fichi plans to expand its retail presence in 2026 across additional U.S. retailers. The company says it remains focused on its mission of sharing whole-food snacks while honoring the heritage of figs.

