DARCO International Introduces AllRound Shoe™ to Support Comfortable Healing and Everyday Mobility

HUNTINGTON, WV, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DARCO International, a company dedicated to advancing foot and ankle care for more than 40 years, has expanded its portfolio of surgical and trauma recovery products with the AllRound Shoe™. The newly released product is a versatile closed-toe healing shoe designed to provide clinicians with a practical option for protecting the foot during post-operative recovery.

“The goal behind the AllRound Shoe™ was to create a solution that bridges the gap between protection and practicality,” said Riley Csernica, VP of Product Development at DARCO International. “Patients recovering from surgery still need to move through their day safely and comfortably. The AllRound Shoe™ was engineered to provide the protection clinicians require while offering a sleek and wearable product for patients.”

With its closed-toe design, the AllRound Shoe™ helps shield the foot from moisture and debris while delivering reliable stability and support. A rounded toe box eliminates unnecessary bulk while maintaining protective space for the forefoot. Its seamless interior minimizes friction and irritation, making it especially suitable for patients with sensitive skin. The shoe can also be worn as a single shoe or as a pair to give clinicians and patients flexibility based on treatment needs.

The AllRound Shoe™ also features a fully accessible wide opening that allows for easy application, even over bulky bandages or swelling, while accommodating up to 36% more midfoot volume than standard post-operative shoes. An EVA outsole provides dependable shock absorption and slip-resistance to promote safer mobility during recovery.

With the launch of the AllRound Shoe™, DARCO continues its mission to advance foot and ankle care by developing clinically driven solutions that improve comfort, protection, and mobility throughout the healing process.

For more information about the AllRound Shoe™, visit www.DARCOInternational.com or contact your DARCO representative.

About DARCO International

For more than 40 years, DARCO International has focused on improving outcomes in foot and ankle care. Its specialized portfolio spans diabetic foot and wound care, trauma and surgical recovery, and pain management—supporting clinicians and patients worldwide at every stage of healing.

