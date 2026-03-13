DNERO Launches Borderless Neobank Powering the Rise of the Latino Economy

The latino economy already operates across borders, but the financial system still doesn't. DNERO is building the financial infrastructure that finally catches up.” — Vanessa Mena, CMO at DNERO

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Millions of Latinos live financially between multiple countries - working in one place while supporting family in another. Yet the financial system has never been designed for that reality. DNERO, a new borderless Neobank , officially launches March 24 to address this gap with a unified digital platform built specifically for people who manage finances across the United States and Latin America."The Latino economy already operates across borders, but the financial system still doesn't," said Vanessa Mena, CMO at DNERO. "Millions of Latinos live financially between multiple countries, working in one place, supporting family in another, but the tools available today were never designed for that reality. DNERO was created to build the financial infrastructure that finally matches how the modern Latino economy actually moves."A Single Platform for Cross-Border Financial LivesDNERO introduces a digital wallet that consolidates remittances, payments, and financial management into one unified ecosystem. The platform was designed specifically for the financial reality of millions of Latinos living between the United States and Latin America. Users can send money across borders with a flat $2 fee per transfer, access a cashback debit card, and manage their finances across multiple countries without the friction of traditional banking systems.The platform addresses a costly problem for Latino communities. Today, many people pay between $8 and $20 or more per transfer once all fees and exchange rate spreads are included. DNERO replaces percentage-based fees, hidden foreign exchange margins, and multiple processing charges with transparent, predictable pricing, all accessible directly from your phone. Users can move money anytime, from anywhere, without ever needing to step into a physical bank branch.At launch, DNERO will focus on the financial corridor between the United States and Mexico, one of the largest cross-border financial flows in the world. Expansion into El Salvador and Colombia is planned in the coming months, followed by a phased rollout across up to 22 Latin American countries as DNERO builds a borderless financial infrastructure designed to serve the rapidly growing global Latino economy.Built for a Borderless GenerationDNERO's approach differs from traditional remittance services by treating cross-border money movement as the foundation of a broader financial ecosystem rather than a standalone transaction. The platform is designed to help users move from simply sending money to building long-term wealth through credit-building tools and future services including insurance and mortgages.DNERO operates on a modern financial infrastructure built through partnerships with leading fintech platforms and financial institutions. Together, this ecosystem connects payment networks, international banking systems, and local financial rails across multiple countries - creating what DNERO describes as a new layer of borderless financial rails for the global Latino economy. Through these integrations, including international banking connectivity enabled by its fintech partners, DNERO helps facilitate fast, seamless account-to-account money movement while reducing many of the traditional intermediaries, delays, and costs associated with cross-border transfers."While traditional systems were built decades ago for domestic banking, DNERO's infrastructure is designed for the borderless financial reality the Latino community lives in today," Mena explained.Founding Members Program Opens March 24The first 10,000 users to join DNERO will become Founding Members, receiving 12 months of free transactions across the platform. This group will form the initial community building the DNERO financial movement from day one. Once the first 10,000 spots are filled, the platform will remain open to new users under the standard $2 flat-fee structure.Interested users can join the early Founding Members access by downloading the app and registering.From Money Movement to Wealth BuildingDNERO's vision extends beyond solving immediate remittance challenges. The company aims to create a platform where Latinos can manage finances, access credit, and build generational wealth within one unified system."Our vision is to move the community from simply moving money to building wealth," said Mena. "For a community that has historically been underserved by traditional banking systems, access to these tools is critical. DNERO is designed to help Latinos not only support their families today, but also build financial stability and generational wealth for the future."The company's expansion strategy prioritizes corridors over individual countries, focusing on markets where strong migration patterns, remittance flows, and economic connections already exist. This corridor-first approach allows DNERO to build financial infrastructure that reflects how the Latino economy actually lives and moves across borders.Addressing a Global Market GapDNERO was founded on the recognition that the Latino economy had already become global while the financial system serving it had not. The platform represents years of development focused on building technology, securing institutional-grade banking partnerships, and designing a financial system that reflects how millions of people actually move money.The Latino economy has already gone global," Mena said. "DNERO is building the financial system that finally catches up.As the Latino economy continues to grow globally, DNERO positions itself as the financial operating layer supporting that growth for a borderless generation building businesses, supporting families, and creating wealth across multiple countries.About DNERODNERO is a borderless Neobank building the financial infrastructure for the modern Latino economy. Through a unified digital platform, DNERO enables real-time international account-to-account transfers, payments, and financial management tools designed for people who live financially between the United States and Latin America. The company launches March 24, 2025, with service between the United States and Mexico, with planned expansion to El Salvador and Colombia followed by a phased rollout across up to 22 Latin American countries as DNERO builds a borderless financial infrastructure designed to serve the rapidly growing global Latino economy.Media ContactFor media inquiries, please contact:Vanessa Mena, CMODNEROEmail: vanessa@dneroapp.comWebsite: dneroapp.com

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