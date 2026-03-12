Attorney General Jackley Announces ICAC Investigation Leads to Huron Man Indicted on 20 Child Pornography Charges

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces a Huron Middle School staff member has now been indicted on 20 total Child Pornography charges following an investigation by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and the Huron Police Department.

Richard Hotchkiss, 58, was initially arrested and charged after the ICAC investigation. He was indicted on March 6 of 15 counts of Possession of Child Pornography and five counts of Distributing Child Pornography.

Attorney General Jackley said the defendant was arrested after ICAC officials investigated a Cybertip. The investigation continues.

The case is being prosecuted by the Beadle County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Hotchkiss is being held on a $10,000 cash bond, and his next court appearance is March 24. He is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

