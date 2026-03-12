Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties Welcomes The Narrowland Group to its Cape Cod Team

WELLFLEET, MA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties is pleased to welcome The Narrowland Group to its Cape Cod team. Founded by Ashley Fawkes in the fall of 2024, the team includes Fawkes, India Fogg, and Eve Felix Lorenz and serves clients throughout the Outer Cape and Lower Cape. Lorenz also works with buyers and sellers in the Boston suburbs.Fawkes and Fogg both grew up in Wellfleet and bring a lifetime connection to the Outer Cape communities they represent. Together, they have built a long track record serving buyers and sellers across Cape Cod. Their familiarity with the region’s neighborhoods, coastal properties, and local dynamics provides clients with informed guidance in a market where local knowledge is essential. Lorenz brings nearly two decades of real estate experience and also has longstanding ties to Wellfleet and the Outer Cape, adding further familiarity with the local market. She works with buyers and sellers across Osterville, the Boston suburbs, and the Outer Cape.Ashley Fawkes and The Narrowland Group have completed 340 transactions totaling more than $234 million in sales volume since 1998. Fawkes has been recognized as a RealTrends Verified agent in 2022, 2023, and 2024. The Narrowland Group received RealTrends Verified recognition in 2025. In 2025, Fawkes was also named a Top Real Estate Producer by The Boston Globe.“Ashley, India, and Eve bring strong client relationships and extensive experience serving buyers and sellers across Cape Cod and Greater Boston,” said George Patsio, Managing Partner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties. “Their track record and market knowledge make them a natural addition to our team as we continue to expand our presence across the region.”For Fawkes, joining Robert Paul Properties represents an opportunity to align the team’s local expertise with a platform designed to support long-term client relationships.“Our approach has always been grounded in local knowledge and thoughtful service,” said Fawkes. “Joining Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties allows us to continue serving clients across the Cape and Greater Boston with the support of a brand known for professionalism and integrity.”With access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ full-service platform, including marketing, technology, and operational resources, The Narrowland Group will continue serving buyers and sellers throughout Cape Cod with a focus on professionalism, discretion, and trusted advisory.For media inquiries or additional information, please contact:marketing@robertpaul.com508.420.1414About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul PropertiesRobert Paul Properties is the most recognized and respected name in the luxury marketplace across Cape Cod, Greater Boston, and the South Coast of Massachusetts. An exciting regional firm - built on a tradition of excellence and fueled by an elite team of talented agents - Robert Paul Properties is committed to providing exceptional service. With a business model that includes a team of professional photographers, marketers, and technology experts, the agents at Robert Paul Properties can focus their talents and energies exclusively on their clients. www.robertpaul.com About Commonwealth Realty Group, LLCCommonwealth Realty Group, LLC is the parent company of Boston-based Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties. With 31 offices and more than 667 agents, the firm serves home Buyers and Sellers across Greater Boston, Cape Cod, the South Coast, South Shore, and Rhode Island. At Commonwealth Realty Group, we believe people are the difference. Through trust, experience, and meaningful relationships, and with the strength of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand, we create value beyond real estate and build lifelong partnerships, guiding our clients through every step of their real estate journey. The company is currently ranked in the top 5% of brokerages in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global network.About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServicesBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices is a global real estate brokerage franchise with a bold focus on building a personally connected future through relationship-driven business, supported by best-in-class leadership, mentorship, business tools, and a worldwide network committed to making a lasting impact through lifelong relationships. With approximately 40,000 real estate professionals and more than 1,300 offices with locations spanning North America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia, the network completed more than USD $128.5 billion in real estate sales in 2025. Visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com

